Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 16:18 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rosenberg & Parker Expands Ownership, Solidifies Independence

Third Generation of Surety Experts Name Three New Partners

WAYNE, Pa., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker is honored to announce the newest partners of the firm: Jack Rosenberg, President, Harry G. Rosenberg, Leader of the Financial Sponsors Practice, and James DiSciullo, Director of Advisory & Productions and Leader of the Energy Practice. They join CEO Matt Rosenberg and Sr. Partner Chad Rosenberg as owners of the largest independent surety-only brokerage in the world.

Partners Jack Rosenberg, James DiSciullo, Harry G. Rosenberg

"We are incredibly proud to have Jack, Harry, and James join us in partnership at Rosenberg & Parker. We have experienced tremendous growth since they joined the firm. The vision we all have for the company's future is compelling and we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead," said Matt Rosenberg.

Jack joined R&P as a Producer in 2018 after beginning his career at Susquehanna International Group. In 2021, Jack was named the Director of Advisory & Production, overseeing the expansion of the sales team and client portfolio that more than tripled the firm's revenue. In 2025, Jack was promoted to President of Rosenberg & Parker, taking on the role of shepherding the company growth strategy, corporate structure, and internal processes.

James DiSciullo joined R&P as a Producer in 2019 from Exelon, where he managed & optimized their collateral portfolio. In 2022, James was named Vice President, Energy Practice Leader, overseeing explosive growth in the vertical's renewables, solar, and oil & gas sectors. In 2025, James was promoted to Director of Advisor & Production, taking on the role of overseeing the entire division's continue growth and success.

Harry joined R&P as a Producer in 2021 following five years at The Blackstone Group on the Capital Markets Team for the Private Equity & Energy Groups. In 2023, Harry was promoted to Vice President, Financial Sponsors Practice Leader, and has been instrumental in writing some of the largest bonds in the firm's history.

Chad Rosenberg is thrilled to be working with James and his three brothers. "All of our partners bring unique perspectives, backgrounds, and experience to Rosenberg & Parker, and it has been incredible to work with them to leverage their expertise in their respective verticals." he said.

According to Jack Rosenberg, "We've grown from around twenty employees when I started seven years ago to seventy-five today. It's been an incredibly fun ride, but I firmly believe that we are just scratching the surface of our potential as a firm. We must be more conscious and intentional about preserving our identity as we continue to grow, but I am confident that we have the right core group in place to uphold our identify, protect our firm's reputation and - most importantly - to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients."

About Rosenberg & Parker:
Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only broker in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service - these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its more than 80 years in business.

Rosenberg & Parker

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727666/Rosenberg__Parker__Partners_Jack_Rosenberg_James_DiSciullo_Harry_G_Rosenberg.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581318/Rosenberg___Parker_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rosenberg--parker-expands-ownership-solidifies-independence-302501323.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.