Rosenberg & Parker Expands Ownership, Solidifies Independence

Third Generation of Surety Experts Name Three New Partners

WAYNE, Pa., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker is honored to announce the newest partners of the firm: Jack Rosenberg, President, Harry G. Rosenberg, Leader of the Financial Sponsors Practice, and James DiSciullo, Director of Advisory & Productions and Leader of the Energy Practice. They join CEO Matt Rosenberg and Sr. Partner Chad Rosenberg as owners of the largest independent surety-only brokerage in the world.

"We are incredibly proud to have Jack, Harry, and James join us in partnership at Rosenberg & Parker. We have experienced tremendous growth since they joined the firm. The vision we all have for the company's future is compelling and we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead," said Matt Rosenberg.

Jack joined R&P as a Producer in 2018 after beginning his career at Susquehanna International Group. In 2021, Jack was named the Director of Advisory & Production, overseeing the expansion of the sales team and client portfolio that more than tripled the firm's revenue. In 2025, Jack was promoted to President of Rosenberg & Parker, taking on the role of shepherding the company growth strategy, corporate structure, and internal processes.

James DiSciullo joined R&P as a Producer in 2019 from Exelon, where he managed & optimized their collateral portfolio. In 2022, James was named Vice President, Energy Practice Leader, overseeing explosive growth in the vertical's renewables, solar, and oil & gas sectors. In 2025, James was promoted to Director of Advisor & Production, taking on the role of overseeing the entire division's continue growth and success.

Harry joined R&P as a Producer in 2021 following five years at The Blackstone Group on the Capital Markets Team for the Private Equity & Energy Groups. In 2023, Harry was promoted to Vice President, Financial Sponsors Practice Leader, and has been instrumental in writing some of the largest bonds in the firm's history.

Chad Rosenberg is thrilled to be working with James and his three brothers. "All of our partners bring unique perspectives, backgrounds, and experience to Rosenberg & Parker, and it has been incredible to work with them to leverage their expertise in their respective verticals." he said.

According to Jack Rosenberg, "We've grown from around twenty employees when I started seven years ago to seventy-five today. It's been an incredibly fun ride, but I firmly believe that we are just scratching the surface of our potential as a firm. We must be more conscious and intentional about preserving our identity as we continue to grow, but I am confident that we have the right core group in place to uphold our identify, protect our firm's reputation and - most importantly - to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients."

About Rosenberg & Parker:

Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only broker in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service - these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its more than 80 years in business.

