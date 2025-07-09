Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, is announcing the official launch of a dedicated laser acne treatment program designed to support clients experiencing hormonal skin changes, including jawline breakouts, acne scarring, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. This new offering expands the clinic's skin service portfolio beyond hair removal to address a growing need for non-invasive, result-driven acne solutions.

Visible Impact of Hormonal Acne on Skin: A Growing Concern Addressed by Targeted Laser Treatments

The new program uses non-ablative laser technology combined with personalized consultation and aftercare to support long-term skin recovery and confidence in clients experiencing hormonal skin disruptions.

"This launch was driven by client demand," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Many of our clients were struggling with recurring breakouts and inflammation tied to hormonal cycles, and we developed a targeted program to meet that need with the latest technology."

Service Overview

The program is now available and includes:

Skin consultation and sensitivity assessment

Non-ablative laser treatment for inflammation and discoloration

Support for acne-prone areas such as cheeks, jawline, and chin

Post-care regimen tailored to sensitive or healing skin

Treatments are performed by trained professionals using FDA-cleared laser systems suitable for a range of skin types.

Market Context

According to a 2023 publication in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, over 50% of women aged 20-40 report adult acne, much of it linked to hormonal shifts. Laser by Aleya developed this new offering in response to this segment's ongoing search for clinic-supported, longer-term skincare solutions.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

