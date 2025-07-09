Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Thumzup Media Corporation Board Approves the Accumulation of Additional Leading Cryptocurrencies

  • Company expands digital asset strategy beyond Bitcoin, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LITE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC)

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in crypto asset strategies and a social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to begin to accumulate additional cryptocurrencies, specifically Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LITE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC).

This initiative builds upon Thumzup's previously disclosed Bitcoin ("BTC") acquisition strategy, which permits the Company to hold up to 90% of its liquid assets in BTC. As of July 8, 2025, Thumzup currently holds 19.106 BTC, with a market value of approximately $2.1 million. The Board's latest resolution gives management the authority to evaluate the potential benefits and requirements of diversifying the Company's digital asset portfolio.

"Expanding our exploration into other leading cryptocurrencies aligns with our commitment to innovation and prudent treasury management," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "We believe that a diversified approach to digital assets could enhance our financial flexibility as we continue to scale our AdTech platform and grow our advertiser base."

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Thumzup Media Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
