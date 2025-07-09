Quest Water Global, Inc.: Quest Water Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTCID: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Isaac Mutambayi Kalonji Jr. III as the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Executive Director.

Mr. Kalonji possesses an exceptional background as an executive in operational and business management. He currently serves as the Managing Director of AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL, a joint venture of the Company in the Democratic Republic of Congo (the "DRC").

"We are delighted to welcome Isaac as our new Executive Director and COO," stated John Balanko, CEO of Quest. "I have had an exceptional collaborative working relationship with Isaac over the past several years. He is a highly respected industry veteran who brings a fresh perspective, a wealth of industry experience, and an entrepreneurial mindset that will continue to propel Quest into the future as it scales its lead project in the DRC and commences operations in South Africa and on a global scale."

Mr. Kalonji has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution with Kalo Products SARL, a DRC-based company that he founded in 2015 and that has a continent-wide vision to bring high-quality, "Made in Congo" products to market. He has a proven track record of delivering impact at scale through well-defined strategic planning. Mr. Kalonji sees giving back to the community as a moral duty that aligns with his personal values. This conviction underpins Kalo Products' "Oasis Cares" social program, which is dedicated to supplying drinking water to underserved and remote areas.

"I am honored to join the Quest Water Global team, a group of remarkable people who care deeply about the Company's mission," commented Isaac Kalonji. "This new chapter holds great significance for me, and I'm committed to giving my absolute best as we continue this important journey together. The vision we share for Quest Water is impactful and inspiring. I believe Quest has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely position it for explosive growth."

Mr. Kalonji holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from Université Technologique Bel Campus in Kinshasa, DRC.

