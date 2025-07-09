Preston Spire Taps Dustin Black to Supercharge "Good Wins" Creative Philosophy

25-Year Industry Veteran to Guide Agency Through AI Evolution with "Culture of Curiosity" and Collaborative Leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Preston Spire , the independent, employee-owned creative agency founded on delivering Good Wins, is proud to announce Dustin Black as its new Executive Creative Director. In this role, Black will help supercharge Preston Spire's approach to uncovering each brand's untapped potential and transforming it into authentic growth that transcends category conventions.

"I was drawn to Preston Spire's culture and agility," says Black. "Here's an independent shop in my backyard with the DNA for exceptional creative work-one that's not beholden to shareholder pressures but actually invests in people and breakthrough ideas. That's exactly the environment where Good Wins happen."

Black brings over 25 years of award-winning creative leadership to Preston Spire. His work has been recognized by the Clios, D&AD, Communication Arts, Cannes Lions, The One Show, Obie Awards, Telly Awards, and Effie Awards. Throughout his career at agencies including Carmichael Lynch, Colle McVoy, and BBDO, Black has led breakthrough campaigns for brands like Perdue Chicken, Frank's RedHot, Craftsman Tools, Jackson Hole Tourism, Hormel, and MSNBC. Most recently, he helped transform Colle McVoy into one of the country's most celebrated creative agencies, earning Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year and a coveted spot on the AdAge A-List.

His transition to the independent agency world reflects his belief that the traditional holding company model is fundamentally shifting. "Between economic pressures and holding companies focused on squeezing every dollar from the bottom line, that model no longer serves the best interests of clients or the people working there," Black explains. "I believe independents are the future-they're faster, more nimble, and better positioned to deliver the kind of creativity clients need in today's AI-powered economy."

Central to Black's leadership philosophy is fostering a "culture of curiosity"-a defining principle from his tenure at Colle McVoy. "Curiosity allows us to see different viewpoints and work seamlessly across departments," he says. "We're solving increasingly complex problems, and it's no longer just the creative department leading the charge. We need media, data, and strategy all working in harmony."

Black's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond advertising. He co-authored "The Book of Spam" (Simon & Schuster), helped launch an ice cream shop, and creates large-scale felt art that will be exhibited at MSP Airport starting in October. "I've always believed you have to chase outside curiosities," he notes. "Our business requires lifelong learning and drawing inspiration from everywhere."

Looking ahead, Black is focused on guiding Preston Spire through the evolving creative landscape, particularly around artificial intelligence. "AI can enhance efficiency, but it can't replicate lived experience or human insight," he says. "Our job is building the tech stack that supports creativity while fiercely protecting the irreplaceable spark that only people can bring."

"Dustin embodies everything we believe in," says Jennifer Spire, CEO of Preston Spire. "He's not just a creative powerhouse-he's a culture builder who understands that thinking differently isn't just nice to have anymore, it's essential for survival. He's going to be transformative for our agency and our clients."

