Tidal Wave Auto Spa Continues Growth in Florida With Spring Hill Location Opening

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in Florida with the grand opening of their brand-new Spring Hill, FL location at 3616 Commercial Way .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Blue oval logo

To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's Spring Hill location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from July 9 through July 16. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in Florida this week with our brand-new Spring Hill location," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "Our team is committed to providing each customer with an exceptional car wash experience that is efficient and enjoyable - every time. We're looking forward to sharing the Tidal Wave difference with the residents of Spring Hill and the surrounding communities during grand opening week and beyond."

Spring Hill Location : 3616 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606

Nearby Locations: New Port Richey, FL - Ridge Road , New Port Richey, FL - Little Road , Holiday, FL

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 296 express wash locations across the United States, including 26 Florida locations . The company plans to open several brand-new locations in Florida this year, including locations in Kenneth City , Merritt Island , Bonita Springs , and Melbourne . Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , plus, fleet plans for businesses - Tidal Wave has your unique car wash needs covered.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 296 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

