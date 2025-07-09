Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bavarian Nordic A/S
WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 17:04
23,760 Euro
+2,68 % +0,620
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,67023,86018:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2025 16:58 Uhr
163 Leser
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Enters New Smallpox/Mpox Vaccine Supply Contract with European Country

  • Recurring order from an undisclosed European country to strengthen public preparedness.
  • Combined with other recent orders from non-European countries, the Company has now secured above DKK 3,000 million in contracts in the Public Preparedness business in 2025, thus entering the targeted guidance interval for this business.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 9, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the award of a contract valued over DKK 200 million to supply its MVA-BN® smallpox/mpox vaccine to a European country. This is another larger order in recent years from the country to strengthen national preparedness against biological threats and epidemics like smallpox and mpox.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: "As Europe continues to strengthen its resilience in the face of evolving geopolitical threats, we are proud to support efforts to increase public health security by supplying our MVA-BN® smallpox/mpox vaccine, which remains a vital tool for managing mpox outbreaks as well as for safeguarding populations against future smallpox threats. This new order underscores the growing recognition of biological preparedness as a cornerstone of national and regional security. We remain committed to working with EU and its member states to ensure rapid access to critical medical countermeasures, reinforcing public health infrastructure and contributing to a safer, more secure future. We are also pleased to extend our collaboration with countries outside Europe, demonstrating the value of our long-term partnerships to build and strengthen preparedness."

The order will be delivered in 2025. Along with other orders recently secured from non-European countries, it brings the total value of secured contracts in the Public Preparedness business to slightly above DKK 3,000 million, thus within the targeted guidance interval for this arm of the business for 2025 (DKK 3,000-4,000 million). Total revenue and EBITDA margin for the year remain unchanged at DKK 5,700-6,700 million and 26-30% respectively.

About the smallpox/mpox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS®), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE®), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX®). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 19 / 2025

Attachment

  • 2025-19-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c1aabae-10c6-4d30-8ac2-6b4852d14da3)

