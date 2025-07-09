Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Summer is underway, meaning young at-risk Loggerhead Shrikes are out taking their first flights across the prairies. This is the perfect time to watch the clumsy young practice their flying and hunting skills, and help monitor their population and distribution across Saskatchewan.

Although quick learners, it takes a lot of practice for young Loggerhead Shrikes to successfully hunt insects, reptiles, rodents, and other prey. To add to the challenge of being young and clumsy, they have to navigate their dangerous surroundings. "They think roads are good areas to practice hunting skills," Emily Putz, Habitat Stewardship Coordinator with Nature Saskatchewan, explains, "but young shrikes do not know about nor have the flight skills to avoid oncoming traffic."

Loggerhead Shrikes are also negatively impacted by habitat loss and degradation. This habitat consists of grassland that has both open areas for hunting and shrubby areas, such as shelterbelts and abandoned yard sites, for nesting and impaling their prey. These historical and adapted habitats are disappearing from the landscape as areas are cleared for cultivation.

To identify a Loggerhead Shrikes, look for a bird that is slightly smaller than a robin. "In addition to their blocky heads, look for a small hook on their bill and a long tail," explains Putz, "they have white underparts, a grey head and back, and black wings and tail. Most notably, they have a unique black mask across their eyes." Young Loggerhead Shrikes have a more buffy colouring than the adults and shorter wings and tails.

Nature Saskatchewan runs a voluntary stewardship program called Shrubs for Shrikes that works with rural landholders to conserve and monitor the Loggerhead Shrike. If you see a shrike, or any of its impaled prey, call our toll-free Hoot Line at 1-800-667-HOOT (4668) or by email at outreach@naturesask.ca. Your personal information is never shared without permission, and each sighting helps the shrikes in their recovery.

Nature Saskatchewan is a charitable conservation and cultural organization of naturalists dedicated to conserving and promoting nature, its diversity, and the processes that sustain it. Our supporters include over 800 individual members and 15 local naturalist groups. Our vision is "Humanity in Harmony with Nature".





