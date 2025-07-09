Quantum dot technology promises to boost bifacial solar module output. The company entered into a supply agreement with specialist UbiQD. From pv magazine USA U. S. -based thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar announced it has entered a supply agreement with UbiQD, a developer of quantum dot nanotechnology. The collaboration is expected to enable early adoption of quantum dots in First Solar modules, boosting output efficiency. Quantum dots (QD) are photoluminescent particles so small that it would take 100,000 of them to span one fingernail, said UbiQD. The dots are a semiconductor ...

