Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) ("BVCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") on May 26, with Coin Shack Inc. ("Coin Shack"), an Ontario-based digital asset trading platform and retail store, to acquire 100% of its business operations through an asset purchase transaction.

The transaction is considered an arm's length transaction, and no change of control or fundamental change is anticipated as a result of the proposed acquisition.

The MOU outlines BVCI's intention to complete the acquisition of Coin Shack, subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the successful closing of a CAD $1,000,000 convertible loan financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used in part to fund the acquisition and support ongoing working capital needs.

The parties anticipate finalizing and signing the definitive agreement within the next few weeks. The Company expects to announce the completion of the acquisition and related financing promptly thereafter.

Coin Shack operates a retail storefront and crypto trading platform based in Markham, Ontario. The proposed acquisition is intended to expand BVCI's retail footprint and complement its stablecoin and digital asset ecosystem strategy.

This transaction aligns with BVCI's long-term vision to build a fully integrated and regulated infrastructure for digital asset issuance, trading, and settlement in Canada. Coin Shack's operations will fall under BVCI's existing Money Services Business (MSB) license registered with FINTRAC, and no additional regulatory approvals are anticipated for the completion of the transaction.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). The Company provides innovative technology infrastructure to participants in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry.

Instrumental to BVCI's growth strategy is BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain platform and distributed ledger system capable of operating in both centralized and decentralized environments. BVC Chain also supports BvcPay, a mobile application with digital wallet functionality that enables point-of-sale and online transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and CADT.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support real-time payments, settlements, digital asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for applicable exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

BVCI also owns a 51% equity interest in LuminusFX Corporation, a Toronto-based financial services firm focused on secure and globally oriented financial consulting services.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the completion of the acquisition, execution of a definitive agreement, closing of financing, and regulatory matters. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. There is no assurance that any of the transactions referenced herein will be completed as proposed or at all.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258271

SOURCE: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.