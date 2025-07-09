Nicosia, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Tribuna.com, the global digital sports media company, has launched its new flagship app, Football Xtra - an all-in-one destination for football fans worldwide. The app blends real-time match stats, breaking news, editorial coverage, player data (including salaries and transfer values), and interactive fan-driven features. The app is designed to make following football faster and more personalized than ever.





Football Xtra

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/257953_de1da01ac4f07841_001full.jpg

The team behind this launch brings over 15 years of experience in sports media, having run major websites and club apps with millions of visitors.

"We built this app to give every football fan instant and intuitive access - whether you're on the sofa or just need a quick, flash update while on the move," said Dmitriy Navosha, co-founder of Tribuna.com. "Our goal was to combine the best of live data, expert insights, and real football conversations, all in one place."

Football Xtra delivers match results, tournament tables, and live statistics from over 600 competitions across more than 160 countries. From the world's top leagues to local divisions, users get access to advanced in-game analytics, including touches, tackles, and more, all with full historical archives.

As a sports media tech company, Tribuna.com's standout contribution is the fan-powered ecosystem at the heart of Football Xtra. The platform features match chats, user blogs, polls, and comment rankings - built for fans who want to go beyond scrolling. Football Xtra is where users can create, connect, and build a personal media presence, right inside the app.



"We go further than focusing solely on the scoreline, bringing you the full story, including reactions from the community that lives and breathes the game. The app is filled with dynamic stats that update in real time," added Maks Berazinski, Tribuna's co-founder.

Football Xtra by Tribuna.com also offers unique financial data insights, including player salaries, transfer stories, and fan-friendly metrics like cost per goal or minute played. Whether users are tracking player's touches, shots, or revisiting playing days, the data is all there, live, and in-depth.

Serving audiences across the world's biggest markets in eight languages, Tribuna.com's launch of Football Xtra marks its biggest goal yet toward becoming the go-to second screen for modern football fans.

About Tribuna.com

Tribuna.com is a global digital sports media publisher founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Navosha and Maks Berazinski. The company operates a flagship football app and website, along with a network of 12 club-dedicated fan apps covering top clubs from England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. The company also manages a large portfolio of social media communities and a performance-driven betting media section.

With over 12 million monthly users and a social reach of more than 100 million, Tribuna.com publishes content in eight languages and engages football fans across Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257953

SOURCE: PRNews OU