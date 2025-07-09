French solar installer France Solar has entered liquidation after failing to secure a buyer, following its placement in receivership on April 28. From pv magazine France France Solar has failed to find a buyer or submit a viable takeover proposal since entering receivership on April 28. The Commercial Chamber of the Strasbourg Judicial Court ordered the company's liquidation on July 1. The Brumath-based company, founded in 2009, installs solar panels and energy equipment. It joined the Blue Pearl Energy group in 2022, becoming the platform's second solar firm following Blue Pearl's acquisition ...

