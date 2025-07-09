Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Cultivates Young Entrepreneurs at the 2025 FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge

Six high school student representatives head to regional finals in Singapore

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the six winners of the 2025 FedEx/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) Japan Finals. These talented individuals will move forward to compete in the FedEx/JA ITC Asia Pacific regional finals, scheduled for August 2025.

For 17 years, FedEx has partnered with JA Japan to nurture the future leaders of Japan's business community. The ITC program involves students in team-based activities and specialized workshops, focusing on global trade, and facilitated by FedEx and JA Japan. This initiative aims to provide young entrepreneurs with essential skills for their future success.

This year, the students were challenged to develop a market entry strategy targeting China for a sustainable product that reduces fast fashion waste from returns. Their ideas showcased critical thinking, creativity, and a deep understanding of sustainable business solutions relevant to today's global landscape.

The six students who will represent Japan at the regionals are:
Names of students: Miki Kamochi, Haruki Kawamata
School location: Tokyo, Japan
Product: DimensionView
Product presented: A compact stick device that connects to monitors to display clothing images in actual, real-world sizes on screens. This allows online shoppers to view garments in true scale, minimizing sizing errors and contributing to lower return rates.

Names of students: Tomoharu Hayakawa, Yui Motoishi
School location: Tokyo, Japan
Product: SnapFit
Product presented: An app-enabled solution that captures body measurements and applies them to a personalized avatar, allowing users to try on clothing virtually. This tool is designed to reduce return rates caused by inaccurate sizing or mismatched style preferences.

Names of students: Sumire Yamamoto, Riyo Shimizu
School location: Tokyo, Japan
Product: StitchSnap
Product presented: A service that prints photos onto fabric using images submitted by users. Inspired by the fan culture boom in China, users can create customized items like t-shirts and bags with their favorite photos. By utilizing fabric from discarded clothing, this solution also helps reduce textile waste resulting from product returns.

At the regional finals in Singapore, the winners from Japan will be paired with students from other markets and compete against finalists from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This offers a unique opportunity for Japanese students to collaborate, exchange ideas, and engage in constructive discussions with peers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

"We are truly impressed by the creativity and dedication displayed by all of the ITC student participants this year. Their critical thinking skills and ability to develop innovative solutions highlight their potential as future business leaders for Japan and the global community," said Ken McMahon, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Customer Solutions & Special Services, FedEx. "The FedEx/JA ITC program is an important step in helping students develop the skills and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of the global marketplace and an increasingly uncertain future."

Since its introduction to Japan in 2008, FedEx/JA ITC has continued to strengthen its commitment to helping students better understand the nuances of international trade. So far, the program has attracted over 2,400 high school students.

More information about the 2025 FedEx/JA ITC can be found on the JA Japan website https://www.ja-japan.org/contests/ITC.html.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-cultivates-young-entrepreneurs-at-the-2025-fedex%2fja-international-trade-challe-1047259

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
