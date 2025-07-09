Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 17:42 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bitget Wallet: Breaking Barriers: Encouraging Women to Join the Crypto Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world rapidly being shaped by digital transformation, the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors have emerged as some of the most dynamic frontiers. Yet despite this fast-paced growth, one factor remains strikingly clear: the crypto industry is still largely male-dominated. It's time to change that.

Breaking Barriers: Encouraging Women to Join the Crypto Industry

Why Women Belong in Crypto

Cryptocurrency and blockchain are not just technologies-they're tools for economic empowerment, financial inclusion, and systemic innovation. Women bring unique perspectives, problem-solving approaches, and leadership styles that are crucial to driving ethical, user-focused, and sustainable growth in these spaces.

From DeFi (decentralized finance) to NFTs (non-fungible tokens), from Web3 startups to DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), there's no shortage of opportunities for women to lead, innovate, and build.

Barriers Still Exist

Despite the promise, women face real barriers: lack of representation, technical gatekeeping, limited access to funding, and societal biases about financial and technical expertise. According to various industry reports, women make up less than 30% of the crypto workforce, and even fewer are in leadership positions.

These challenges are not insurmountable-but overcoming them will require deliberate action.

Steps to Encourage Women in Crypto

1. Education and Training

Empowerment starts with knowledge. Free or low-cost courses, mentorship programs, and workshops tailored for women can break down the intimidation barrier and make blockchain and crypto more accessible.

2. Visible Role Models

When women see other women leading in crypto-as founders, developers, investors, and thought leaders-they're more likely to envision themselves in those roles. Initiatives like Bitget's Blockchain4Her, which highlights and supports female leaders in Web3, are paving the way.

3. Community Building

Safe, supportive, and inclusive communities where women can ask questions, share experiences, and collaborate are key. Groups like SheFi, Women in Blockchain, and B4H are creating valuable spaces for connection and growth.

4. Funding Women-Led Projects

Access to capital is often a major roadblock. Investing in women-led startups and DAOs not only supports gender equity-it also makes good business sense. Diverse teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones.

5. Corporate Responsibility

Crypto firms need to commit to inclusive hiring practices, mentorship pipelines, and internal education on unconscious bias. Inclusion can't just be a tagline; it must be a strategy.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Encouraging young girls to explore coding, fintech, and blockchain from an early age will help close the gender gap in future generations. Schools and youth programs should incorporate digital literacy and crypto fundamentals, ensuring young women see this as their space, too.

When I first stepped into the crypto space, I didn't see many people who looked like me-let alone women leading teams or raising capital. As a former founder, I've been told to my face that investors wouldn't back a married woman without children. That kind of bias isn't just unfair-it's holding back the entire industry. At Bitget, we're working to change that through Blockchain4Her and beyond. We need to make sure women are seen, heard, and supported-not just as contributors, but as builders, innovators, and leaders. Because the future of finance can only be truly decentralized when it includes all of us.

- Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget

Conclusion: The Future Is Inclusive

The crypto industry's potential to revolutionize finance and empower individuals is immense-but it will only reach its full potential if it reflects the diversity of the people it aims to serve. By encouraging more women to participate, lead, and innovate, we not only make the industry stronger-we make it fairer, smarter, and more representative.

Let's create a Web3 world where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to build, belong, and thrive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727804/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-barriers-encouraging-women-to-join-the-crypto-industry-302501408.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.