Process Instrumentation Market Size to Reach USD 27.93 billion by 2031 with a 5.8% CAGR, Experiences Growth with Rising Industrial Automation Across the Globe | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global Process Instrumentation market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising industrial automation across the globe.

The Process Instrumentation market is expected to reach US$27.93 billion by 2031 from US$19.18 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Instrumentation aids in preventive maintenance, resolving problems before they escalate, and fine-tuning processes to improve their efficiency. Thus, the rising adoption of industrial automation drives the process instrumentation market growth.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Several key factors drive the Process Instrumentation market. As organizations scale operations and expand geographically, the need to manage high volumes of processes efficiently is pushing adoption of process instrumentation.

Overview of Report Findings

Rising Industrial Automation:

Adoption of automation in the industrial sector is growing across the globe. Manufacturers are becoming more conscious of the major benefits associated with capital expenditure, product quality, and time to market. Industrial automation is helping manufacturers by eliminating the need for manual labor and speeding up processes. Several market players are providing industrial automation solutions, such as Mitsubishi Electric, Omron Corp., and Rockwell Automation. These players are involved in the launch of industrial automation platforms. For instance, in April 2023, Rockwell Automation, Inc. launched FactoryTalk OptiX. The FactoryTalk Optix is a contemporary cloud-enabled human-machine interface (HMI) platform that enables users to create, test, and launch apps from a web browser at any time or place. It assists clients in realizing their vision by utilizing new degrees of interconnection, scalability, and cooperation in industries.

Expansion of Chemical Industry:

Process instrumentation, including sensors, analyzers, and control systems, plays a key role in ensuring product quality, optimizing production processes, and complying with stringent regulatory standards. Government initiatives and investment will contribute to these sectors' growth. For instance, the Indian government's robust support for the pharmaceutical sector through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech sector (PRIP) scheme, and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is accelerating domestic manufacturing and innovation. This surge in production capacity and technological advancement significantly boosts the demand for process instrumentation to ensure quality control, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

Growing Need for Efficient Energy:

Rapid industrialization in Brazil, India, and China is a significant contributor to the adoption of process instrumentation. Industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, and power generation continue to be large energy consumers. As a result, countries are responding to energy efficiency programs with policies and programs to guide specific changes in energy use across sectors. For example, China's economy is energy-intensive due to a huge number of manufacturing industries. The Central Government of China has continued to develop measures to increase building energy efficiency. Energy appliance regulations and labeling, as well as energy service corporations (ESCOs), have all played crucial roles in this. China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) contains a mandatory national target to lower energy intensity by 13.5% below 2020 levels by 2025.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the process instrumentation market is divided into flow meter, pressure and temperature sensor, analytical instrument, and level meter. The analytical instrument segment is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Based on application, the process instrumentation market is divided into oil and gas, energy and power, water and wastewater, food and beverage, marine, petrochemical, chemical, and others. The energy and power segment are anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Process Instrumentation market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Brooks Instrument, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Metso Corporation, Fuji Electric Co, Ltd.

Global Headlines on Process Instrumentation Market

Endress+Hauser announces new compact product line for level and pressure measurement. The new compact product line from Endress+Hauser enables higher productivity, ease of use and offers optimal production scalability. The product line is specifically designed for use in the life sciences and food and beverage industries. The product line covers many hygienic applications, consisting of three measuring principles for measuring pressure, continuous levels and point levels. The new products offer optimal solutions for small vessels and a standardized and user-friendly design.

Conclusion

The demand for process instrumentation in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the oil & gas and energy & power industries due to its ever-increasing population. The market is likely to record significant growth owing to increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure to meet the requirement for electricity, as well as reduce reliance on fossil fuels to generate energy. For instance, in June 2023, Latham & Watkins provided counsel to ICG, the global alternative asset manager, regarding its investment of US$ 50 million in Amp Energy India Private Ltd. (Amp India), a prominent renewable energy platform, with the potential to invest an additional US$ 50 million.

This transaction represents the inaugural investment by ICG's Asia Pacific Infrastructure team, which operates across Asia and focuses on mid-market transactions, corporate-led deals, and the expansion of platforms with a strong dedication to sustainable infrastructure. This investment will facilitate Amp India's expansion strategy. ICG will collaborate closely with the company's highly skilled management team to further capitalize on the increasing demand for renewable energy in the region. With substantial government support and commitments toward decarbonization from major corporations, India's renewables market is projected to utilize 145GW over the next five years.

This is anticipated to create opportunities for companies operating in the process instrumentation market to align their offerings with the goal of sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects in Asia Pacific.

