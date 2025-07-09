Equity Insider: A Generational Technical Breakout in Silver Is Unfolding -- Are Miners the Real Winners?

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary - As gold continues to draw attention from central banks, a growing number of analysts and investors are turning to silver as the undervalued opportunity in the precious metals space. Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently called silver the best "asymmetric buy" available and predicted a sharp price surge this month. With silver hitting 13-year highs and flashing what some experts describe as a generational technical breakout, momentum in the sector is building fast. It's already been a standout summer for silver, and market watchers say silver miners could be the biggest beneficiaries of this rising price environment. Investors are now zeroing in on high-grade, high-momentum silver plays, including Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF), Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (NYSE: SKE), IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF), and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE-American: USAS) (TSX: USA).

A growing number of analysts believe silver may be approaching a major breakout, with some of the boldest forecasts pointing to prices as high as US$100 to US$130 per ounce. UBS recently issued a near-term target of $40, while several AI-driven models are calling for a trading range between $36 and $42 in the months ahead.

Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) is ramping up operations in Peru with the formation of a full-service in-country team and the establishment of a Lima-based office. The new leadership is anchored by Carlos Agreda Minaya, a seasoned mining executive with both geology and business credentials, and deep knowledge of the Niñobamba property dating back to 2007.

"The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru," said Stephen Barley, CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver. "Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma."

Agreda will serve as General Manager for Magma's Peruvian operations, bringing hands-on experience from his work managing construction and operations at a profitable plant in northern Peru. Legal representation has also been secured through Dentons, with respected mining lawyer Fernando Pickmann acting as lead counsel.

The company's flagship Niñobamba silver-gold project spans over 4,100 hectares in Peru's prolific south-central silver belt. Magma controls three contiguous zones - Niñobamba, Randypata, and Jorimina - believed to form part of a single high-sulfidation system. With all claims in good standing through at least June 2026, Magma has full operational control and is preparing for a diamond drill campaign targeted for Q4 2025.

Surface access agreements are already secured for Randypata and Jorimina, and discussions are advancing for Niñobamba. Magma expects to receive drill permits for Jorimina and Randypata as early as this month, while groundwork continues with Alpha IP geophysics, mapping, and sampling across the corridor.

The asset is far from early-stage. More than US$10 million in historical work has been invested by former operators including Newmont, AngloGold, Rio Silver, and Bear Creek.

Historic highlights from Newmont's drilling at Jorimina include 72.3 metres of 1.19 g/t gold and 130 metres of 87 g/t silver, results that once supported an internal pre-feasibility study pointing to a mid-sized mining scenario. Yet the system had never been modeled in 3D or explored with modern target design - until now.

With a tight share structure of fewer than 34 million shares, strong insider ownership, and a board with deep Latin American mining experience, Magma Silver is transitioning from explorer to operator - and now has the team on the ground to make it happen.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) has expanded its Boumadine project in Morocco with strong new intercepts, including 1,454 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.5 metres and 1,069 g/t AgEq over 2.7 metres. The Imariren zone has now been traced for more than one kilometre along strike, while a newly defined Asirem zone to the west has returned high-grade values in early drilling. Aya says its ongoing 46,000-metre drill program is helping to define multiple mineralized structures, all within a 4.2-kilometre corridor.

"We are excited to have identified the new Asirem gold-copper zone at surface to the west of the Boumadine Main Trend - a new prospective target that highlights Boumadine's potential to become a large-scale, high-grade project," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya. "We are well positioned to quickly drill test this new regional target, and the structure can now be traced to the west over 9km. In addition, high-grade holes BOU-MP25-038 and BOU-MP25-028 confirm strong continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend at depth, while hole BOU-DD25-529 extends the footprint south at Imariren. With over 8.4km of mineralized strike length, we continue to demonstrate Boumadine's significant resource growth potential."

The company believes Boumadine has the scale and grades to evolve into a major silver-rich development asset.

In late May, Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (NYSE: SKE) finalized a key power agreement with Coast Mountain Hydro to connect its 100%-owned Eskay Creek gold-silver project to the regional grid. This deal gives the company access to clean, renewable power at industrial rates of approximately CAD $0.06/kWh-far below global mining averages.

"The agreement signed with CMH allows for power connection 17km from the Project," said Randy Reichert, President and CEO of Skeena. "By securing this tie-in, we eliminate the need to construct our own transmission line and infrastructure to connect to the BC Hydro grid, saving significant capital costs. Over the past month, we've successfully completed the first tie-ins to the 287-kilovolt("kV") CMH transmission line. This agreement marks another step forward in de-risking the Project and brings us one step closer to securing clean, cost-effective power at Eskay Creek."

By avoiding the cost of building its own transmission infrastructure, Skeena is de-risking the project while lowering future operating costs. Eskay Creek is positioned to become one of the highest-grade open-pit gold-silver mines globally, with substantial silver by-product potential that rivals many primary silver assets.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) continues to deliver high-grade underground drill results from the Juarez Zone at its Plomosas zinc-lead-silver mine in northern Mexico. Recent highlights include 3.94 metres grading 10.38% zinc and 7.5 g/t silver, including a subinterval of 1.70 metres at 20.95% zinc.

"We are happy to see ongoing great drill results from the Juarez Zone at the Plomosas Mine," said Frederick Davidson, President and CEO of IMPACT. "The location of these drill holes close to our underground mining infrastructure allows us to rapidly expand our mining operations into these areas. We continue to drill from surface and underground with the aim to expand mineral resources on several zones at Plomosas."

These intersections lie outside the current JORC resource blocks and point to strong potential for mine expansion.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE-American: USAS) (TSX: USA) has secured a US$100 million senior secured loan from SAF Group to accelerate growth at its silver-rich Galena Complex in Idaho. The first US$50 million has already been drawn, with two additional US$25 million tranches available upon achieving development milestones.

"The Term Loan Facility ensures we have the balance sheet strength to implement our aggressive major growth strategy at the Galena Complex," said Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO of Americas Gold and Silver. "The US$100 million debt financing is critical to our plans to increase development rates and tonnage mined, and reduce unit costs at Galena. The Term Loan Facility has been strategically structured into three tranches to match the pace of our capital plans for a sustained period of robust production growth.

Funds will be used to ramp up longhole stoping, upgrade equipment, and increase underground development rates-steps expected to cut unit costs and raise production volumes. The company, now 20% owned by Eric Sprott, aims to generate over 80% of its total revenue from silver by year-end.

