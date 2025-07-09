Succession Resource Group: JourneyTree Transitions to Mainsail Financial Group Through SRG's Seller Advocacy Program, Marking 2nd Sell-Side Represented Transition With Mainsail Financial

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Jonathan Brandt, founder of JourneyTree, LLC (JourneyTree), a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in the Pacific Northwest, transitioned his RIA to Mainsail Financial Group, LLC (MFG), a rapidly growing fee-only RIA headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. This transaction, facilitated through Succession Resource Group's (SRG) Seller Advocacy Program (SAP), marks MFG's second successful acquisition through the program in less than a year, further solidifying SRG's role as an industry leader in advisory firm transitions.

A Proven Model for Seller Success

The sell-side engagement with Brandt was a streamlined and highly effective process, completed over a 9-month period. JourneyTree's impressive metrics-$73.79 million in assets under management (AUM), 99.59% recurring revenue, and 90 client households - positioned the firm as an exceptional acquisition target. Additionally, JourneyTree's highly qualified Client Service Manager, Jennifer Paterson, and Brandt's desire to sell-and-stay, added further value, making the transition a seamless opportunity for MFG.

"This was more than just a sale-it was about finding the right people to continue our work and values," said Brandt. "SRG was my pillar and voice throughout this major life transition and I'm so grateful to have connected with them."

SRG's Seller Advocacy Program has earned a reputation for ensuring successful transitions for sellers, focusing on both financial and emotional outcomes. SRG's 9-Step process includes buyer screening, negotiating optimal deal terms (incorporating financial metrics and key qualitative factors), and creating a comprehensive transition plan that ensures long-term success for sellers, buyers, and clients.

Outstanding Outcomes for Sellers, Buyers, Staff, and Clients

Brandt's business drew significant interest, with 69 buyers initially expressing interest. After thoroughly screening, 16 buyers were selected based on their fit, financing capabilities, and follow-through. The transaction resulted in a gross revenue multiple 8.94% above industry average, or a 7.45x earnings multiple, with 90% of the purchase price paid in cash. Brandt also secured an 18-month paid consulting agreement to ensure a smooth transition of client relationships. Key elements of the transaction included:

Retention of JourneyTree's Eugene office location

Retention of Ms. Paterson, JourneyTree's licensed employee

Assets remaining at Schwab Advisor Services

MFG established a new custodial relationship with Fidelity Clearing and Custody

SRG's Leadership in Seller Advocacy

Brandt's successful transaction underscores SRG's unwavering commitment to seller advocacy. "Our primary objective is to preserve our seller's legacy by connecting them with the right buyer, guiding the seller through every stage of the process, and negotiating a deal that ensures a healthy financial future. "For most sellers, these transactions are more than just money - it's about finding a quality buyer who will honor the seller's legacy and continue caring for their clients," said Kristen Grau, Director of Seller Advocacy at SRG.

For more information on SRG's Seller Advocacy Program, visit www.successionresource.com/ or contact T: 503-427-9910 E: info@successionresourcegroup.com

