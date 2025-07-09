Anzeige
09.07.2025
Nine Line Apparel: Nine Line Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Boost American Manufacturing Renaissance

Georgia-based retailer offers customers and supporters opportunity to invest in President Trump's job onshoring mission

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Nine Line Apparel, a veteran-owned and operated company, is excited to announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine aimed at raising $2.5 million, allowing the company's patriotic supporters to own a stake in its future. This initiative marks a significant step in Nine Line's commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing - a cause that aligns with President Trump's ongoing support for bringing jobs and production back to the United States.

The new round of funding will go towards Nine Line's continued expansion of its Savannah-based cut and sew operations and its manufacturing capabilities, which currently contribute more than 200 jobs to the region. The company has expanded rapidly over the past several years with the continued growth of brick and mortar stores in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. As the President aims to reduce the country's reliance on Chinese made products and lessen the hold that slave labor-made goods have on the American apparel market, Nine Line is endeavoring to add private sector heft to that mission.

"President Trump has tasked the country with a bold mission to jumpstart American job growth and reshore good-paying, blue collar jobs. At Nine Line, we intend to answer the call and do just that by growing our manufacturing operations right here in Georgia and continue to offer more private sector opportunities to hard working Americans," said Army Cpt. (ret.) Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel. "Competing against Chinese companies who utilize forced labor to make their products and violate our laws will not be easy. So we invite all our supporters and patriotic Americans to join us in this endeavor as we aim to make the United States the manufacturing hub we know it can be."

Nine Line at its core is a giveback organization, primarily through the Nine Line Foundation. Through the Foundation's work, they have built handicap accessible homes for wounded servicemembers, provided uniquely designed vehicles for warfighters whose injuries prevent them from operating traditional vehicles, built a tiny home village for homeless veterans, partnered with NASCAR drivers to raise money for veteran causes, and brought some of the nation's oldest living veterans to Normandy to honor their service in WWII. To date they have raised millions for veteran and military causes and are just getting started.

To learn more about the crowdfund and take part, please visit: https://www.ninelineapparel.com/pages/crowdfunding

About Nine Line Apparel

Nine Line Apparel is a patriotic lifestyle brand based out of Savannah, Georgia. Nine Line is known for their patriotic designs, and as a giveback organization that supports our nation's veterans and first responders through the Nine Line Foundation and other non-profit initiatives. To learn more, visit ninelineapparel.com.

CAMPAIGN DISCLAIMER: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

Contact Information

Frank Schembari
frank@javelindc.com
703-490-8845

SOURCE: Nine Line Apparel



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nine-line-launches-crowdfunding-campaign-to-boost-american-manufacturi-1047202

