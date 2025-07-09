eCap Marine says it will supply 8 MW of hydrogen fuel cell systems for four zero-emission vessels under construction for Norway's Møre Sjø and logistics firm Samskip, with deliveries expected in 2027. eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen propulsion systems for two bulk carriers for Norway's Møre Sjø and two short-sea container vessels for global logistics firm Samskip. Samskip's vessels, under construction in India, will use 2. 3 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. Møre Sjø's vessels, under construction in Türkiye, will measure 85 meters and have a deadweight ...

