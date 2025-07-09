Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM: Craftsmanship Honoring Fragrance Culture - World's Largest Fragrance Museum Officially Opens in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of July 9, 2025, the Xuelei Fragrance Museum officially opened to the public in Guangzhou, China. As the world's largest fragrance museum to date, its debut marks a significant milestone in China's growing presence in the global fragrance landscape.


Covering over 7,000 square meters, the museum's architectural design takes inspiration from the fusion of snow-covered mountains and perfume distillation equipment. Its red brick exterior, with its textured craftsmanship, symbolizes Xuelei Group's pursuit of technical excellence and artisanal perfection. With a mission centered on fragrance education and cultural immersion, the museum seamlessly integrates intelligent technologies and over 300 unique scent profiles to create an immersive, interactive experience. Through multisensory resonance, time-spanning scenarios, and cross-dimensional perspectives, visitors are invited to explore a dynamic, sensorial world of scent that is tangible, interactive, and richly discoverable.

Executives and representatives from leading global fragrance houses-including Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, MANE, Iberchem, and CPL Aromas-attended the opening ceremony and offered their congratulations on the museum's official inauguration. These companies have all contributed to the construction of the museum. Mr. Weng Zhenguo, Chairman of Xuelei Group and Founder of the Museum, shared reflections on the company's nearly 30-year journey in fragrance innovation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his team and partners, and shared his vision for the future of the fragrance industry in China.

As a landmark project and a labor of love by Xuelei, the museum is dedicated to exploring and revitalizing China's traditional fragrance culture while building a global bridge for olfactory dialogue between East and West. More than a cultural monument, the museum serves as an innovation catalyst for the industry. Anchored in a deep integration of academia, industry, and research, it provides a platform for talent development, technological innovation, and academic exchange-helping prepare the next generation of global fragrance professionals. By aggregating brand resources and streamlining the supply chain, it also empowers Chinese fragrance companies to compete on the international stage and move confidently toward becoming world-renowned brands.

Looking ahead, the Xuelei Fragrance Museum will continue to deepen its exploration of traditional Chinese fragrance culture while embracing cutting-edge global perspectives. Through scent, it aims to connect tradition with innovation, and the East with the world-creating a new cultural bridge through olfactory artistry.

About Xuelei

Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has specialized in fragrance and perfume development, manufacturing, and integrated solutions for 30 years. The company offers one-stop services for fragrance innovation, production, and global brand support.

For more information, please visit:
Website: www.xuelei.com
Instagram: XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM
Email: xueleikf@xuelei.com
Address: No. 1633, Beitai Road, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727486/thumbnail_2FCD0AFB_CC20DF69_5F056E68.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/craftsmanship-honoring-fragrance-culture--worlds-largest-fragrance-museum-officially-opens-in-guangzhou-302501158.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.