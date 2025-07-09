Rockwood Capital Hires Jimmy Yung as Global Head of Originations

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwood Capital ("Rockwood"), the private real estate investment firm, today announced that it has hired Jimmy Yung as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Originations. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the firm's origination and capital deployment strategy, overseeing the sourcing, structuring, and execution of commercial real estate (CRE) credit investments, and helping with the continued expansion of the firm's credit platform. Mr. Yung will be based in Rockwood's Los Angeles office and will report to Niraj Shah, Partner and Global Head of Credit.

Mr. Shah said, "We are excited to have Jimmy join Rockwood. We believe that his investment acumen, familiarity with a wide variety of CRE credit products across all asset types, strong global relationships, and deep understanding of industry dynamics will help us find and structure compelling investment opportunities for our clients."

Mr. Yung is a seasoned real estate executive with over 27 years of experience in origination and investment management in the U.S. and Asia. Most recently, he spent seven years at Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, where he served as Managing Director and oversaw the West Coast for their commercial real estate lending platform. Prior to that, he was Head of Origination and Member of the Investment Committee at TPG Real Estate Finance Trust and led the Real Estate Special Situations business at Deutsche Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Georgetown University and studied international economics and languages at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"I am thrilled to become a part of Rockwood and help the firm take advantage of the many opportunities available in today's market," said Mr. Yung. "I look forward to working with the experienced Rockwood team to target attractive investments up and down the capital stack."

About Rockwood Capital

Rockwood Capital is a real estate investment firm founded in 1995 that provides debt and equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, development, redevelopment and recapitalization of live-space, mixed-use, workspace, retail, industrial and hotel properties in key markets throughout the United States.?

Rockwood is an 80-person organization with offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Los Angeles, CA.?Since inception, Rockwood and its principals have invested in approximately $40.1 billion of real estate and real estate-related assets (gross asset value). As of Q1 2025, Rockwood manages a portfolio of approximately $13.2 billion (gross asset value).?Rockwood's international investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals and family offices. For more information, visit www.rockwoodcap.com.

