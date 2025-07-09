SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media and David Lloyd Announce Groundbreaking $14M U.S. Expansion Deal

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) ("SEGG Media" or the "Company"), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, today announced it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with David Lloyd, one of the most iconic names in British and European sport and wellness. The terms of the LOI allows SEGG Media to acquire the rights to David Lloyd's All-Sports Arena in Boca Raton, FL at a $14 million valuation. The agreement marks the launch of the David Lloyd brand into the U.S. market.

The LOI was signed by David Lloyd and Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media, on July 9th during Wimbledon, inside the prestigious Members' Enclosure. David Lloyd, a member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, personally invited McGahan as his guest for this symbolic occasion. McGahan described the moment as "an honor and a privilege, marking a historic milestone for SEGG Media, the Sports.com brand and David Lloyd himself."

A First-of-Its-Kind Destination for Sport, Business and Innovation

The facility - a 100,000 square-foot brick-built arena already completed in the heart of Boca Raton - will be branded as "Sports.com All-Sports Arena, designed by David Lloyd." The venue will be the first of its kind in Florida, blending state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure with cutting-edge co-working and business amenities.

Key features include:

Indoor padel, basketball, and pickleball courts; climbing walls; and AI-driven golf simulators

A full-service premium gymnasium designed to David Lloyd's specifications

Approximately 10,000 square-foot luxury co-working space, inspired by Dubai's successful "Nook" model

Private offices, boardrooms and business services for sports professionals and entrepreneurs

A unique street food concept, curated and fronted by renowned celebrity chef Todd English





David Lloyd: A Legacy of Excellence in Fitness and Tennis

David Alan Lloyd is a former professional tennis player, Davis Cup captain, and a lifelong leader in British sport. He founded David Lloyd Leisure in 1982 and opened the first club that year. Today, the brand operates 130 premium health, fitness and racquets clubs - including 101 in the UK and 29 across Europe - and serves over 710,000 members. The business was acquired by Whitbread PLC in 1995 and has since become one of the most recognized names in the health and fitness industry.

Lloyd's leadership helped shape the careers of many British tennis stars, including Tim Henman, whom he mentored to the world's top 10. He is also a former chairman of Hull City A.F.C. and Hull FC.

"This is more than just a gym - it's a sports and business ecosystem," said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media.

"To partner with a legend like David Lloyd, and to bring this level of quality and ambition to the U.S. market, is a major step forward for Sports.com and for our shareholders."

David Lloyd added:

"After a lifetime in sport and club development, I've waited for the right moment and the right partner to bring my vision to the U.S. This partnership with SEGG Media's Sports.com brand opens the door to an entirely new era. I couldn't be more excited to launch in Boca Raton - and this is just the beginning."

Global Rollout Strategy Across U.S. and Middle East

This Boca Raton launch marks the first in a bold international rollout strategy. SEGG Media and David Lloyd are actively preparing expansion plans across major U.S. cities and the Middle East, leveraging Sports.com's global digital audience and David Lloyd's operational excellence.

With additional facilities in development, Sports.com All-Sports Arenas, designed by David Lloyd, are poised to become a dominant force in premium sports infrastructure worldwide. The model is fully scalable, with the potential to deliver high-margin returns through a unique blend of sport, wellness, community and entrepreneurship.

David Lloyd's projections are that the Boca facility will deliver over $6 million in EBITDA in its first year of operations. With additional facilities in development, Sports.com All-Sports Arenas, designed by David Lloyd, are poised to become a dominant force in premium sports infrastructure worldwide.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About David Lloyd

David Lloyd is one of the most respected figures in global sport and fitness. As the founder of David Lloyd Leisure, he pioneered the luxury health club model across the UK and Europe. His name is synonymous with elite training, family lifestyle, and transformative wellness destinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

