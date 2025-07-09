NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) acquires MST Group, Germany to expand Managed Learning Services Portfolio in Europe

Adds marquee customers in automotive and industrial sectors while strengthening QuickStart Learning Academy capabilities

MUNICH, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, has completed the acquisition of Munich, Germany -based MST Group, a leader in managed learning services in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The company was acquired through NIIT MTS' wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (Ireland) Limited for Euro 22.37 million, subject to certain adjustments as per the terms of the definitive agreements.

The transaction expands NIIT MTS' presence in Europe's fastest-growing region and increases market penetration in the automotive and industrial market segments while strengthening its portfolio of managed learning services with the addition of QuickStart Learning Academy capabilities. The addition of Hungary as a nearshore capability centre for Western Europe will improve NIIT MTS' capability to offer onsite, multilingual services to its global clients.

Founded in 2009, MST Group employs over 100 people across Germany and Hungary. The acquisition adds seven market-leading automotive, industrial, and energy companies to NIIT MTS' portfolio of Managed Training Services (MTS) clients bringing the overall number of MTS clients to more than 100.

The transaction will enable MST Group to bring NIIT MTS' global reach and comprehensive, AI-enabled, end-to-end managed learning and consulting services to its clients.

Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at NIIT MTS, said the deal represents a significant step in the company's European expansion strategy. "This strategic combination brings together MST Group's established leadership and deep sector expertise in the automotive, industrial and energy sectors with NIIT's global reach and comprehensive, AI-enabled, end-to-end managed learning & consulting services. Together, we will accelerate growth by combining regional excellence with global innovation and offer an expanded portfolio of services and domain expertise."

The acquisition expands NIIT MTS' capability portfolio with the addition of QuickStart Learning Academies, powered by MST Group's exTra platform. QuickStart Learning Academies enable the design and operation of agile, customisable, and global one-stop academy models to service the evolving learning and development needs of large global enterprises.

"We are excited to join forces with NIIT MTS to expand our impact and capabilities across the globe," said Lena Jentsch , Chief Executive Officer of MST Group. "Our shared commitment to excellence turbocharges growth opportunities for our business by offering best-in-class, AI-powered, global managed learning services to our clients."

"MST Group is a significant addition to NIIT MTS' family and marks a major next step in our global expansion strategy. Together, we're setting out to reshape how companies achieve learning effectiveness at scale through future-ready managed learning services platforms" said Vijay K. Thadani , Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS.

The transaction enhances NIIT MTS' competitive position in the European market while providing growth opportunities for both companies' client bases. The combined organisation will operate with over 2,500 learning professionals and more than 700 consultants across 32 countries, and a global network of over 5,500 learning providers and partners.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning. For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com.

About MST Group GmbH

MST Group GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, delivers flexible, scalable, and high-quality managed learning services and solutions to meet a wide range of training needs. The company acts as a training organiser, a full-service provider for both internal and external learning programs, and the operator of a comprehensive, curated training platform. Since 2009, all continuing education services have been unified under the mst brand, enabling a fully integrated approach that seamlessly blends physical and digital learning experiences. For more information, visit: https://www.mst-group.eu/en/



