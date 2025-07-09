Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:03
3,460 Euro
+0,58 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4603,58019:53
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld*

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2025.

232,684,995

99.95%

122,785

0.05%

232,807,780

91,481

  1. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 1.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

232,750,414

99.97%

76,149

0.03%

232,826,563

72,698

  1. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 29 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

232,661,325

99.95%

126,643

0.05%

232,787,968

111,293

  1. To elect Ms Sian Hansen as a Director of the Company.

229,353,500

98.55%

3,367,485

1.45%

232,720,985

178,276

  1. To elect Mr William Hemmings as a Director of the Company.

229,388,731

98.57%

3,330,635

1.43%

232,719,366

179,895

  1. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company.

161,897,328

69.56%

70,835,575

30.44%

232,732,903

166,358

  1. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company.

157,850,290

67.85%

74,801,769

32.15%

232,652,059

247,202

  1. To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company.

226,566,723

97.36%

6,143,307

2.64%

232,710,030

189,231

  1. To re-elect Mr Tim Livett as a Director of the Company.

165,921,723

96.43%

6,140,802

3.57%

172,062,525

60,836,736

  1. To re-elect Ms Jo Parfrey as a Director of the Company.

226,482,835

97.34%

6,183,404

2.66%

232,666,239

233,022

  1. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

232,402,256

99.90%

221,142

0.10%

232,623,398

275,863

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

232,375,599

99.85%

346,670

0.15%

232,722,269

176,992

  1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.

229,486,654

98.57%

3,325,396

1.43%

232,812,050

87,211

Special Resolutions

  1. To disapply the rights of pre -emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

229,280,601

98.48%

3,536,994

1.52%

232,817,595

81,666

  1. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares.

229,273,905

98.48%

3,531,040

1.52%

232,804,945

94,316

  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in the Company.

228,590,516

98.17%

4,249,718

1.83%

232,840,234

59,027

  1. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days.

219,935,926

94.48%

12,850,113

5.52%

232,786,039

113,222

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue was 464,324,357 (with 137,340,843 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 464,324,357.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were passed. The majority of resolutions passed with votes in favour in excess of 94%. The votes in favour of Resolution 6 to re-elect Doug McCutcheon and Resolution 7 to re-elect Sven Borho as directors of the Company, were 70% and 68% in favour respectively.

Where 20% or more of votes have been cast against any shareholder resolution, the Company is required by provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code to explain what action it will take to consult shareholders to understand the reasons behind the result.

The Board understands that some shareholders deem Mr McCutcheon to no longer be independent, due to his length of service (12 years) on the Board. Also, that Mr Borho should not be a Director of the Company due to his role as a Managing Partner at OrbiMed Capital LLC, the Company's Portfolio Manager.

As stated in this year's Annual Report, in 2022 the Board asked Mr McCutcheon to extend his term for a period of three to five years by taking on the role of Chair. This was in order to oversee the renewal of the Board, including the retirement and replacement of all but one of the Directors, as well as changing the composition and leadership of all of the Board's Committees. Good progress has been made with regard to the Board's evolution. As such, and as previously stated, Mr McCutcheon will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026. The process for appointing his successor is underway and the Company expects to announce the Company's new Chair-elect in the autumn.

Mr Borho was appointed a Director of the Company in June 2018. The Board believes that the Company continues to benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in investment matters. The Board has also taken steps to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. Regular meetings of the independent Directors only are held, Mr Borho does not sit on any of the Board's Committees and he does not receive a fee for serving as a Director.

The Board has and will continue to engage with shareholders on these and other matters.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. All resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

9 July 2025

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.