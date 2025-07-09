Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. The level of votes received is shown below.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes Withheld*
Ordinary Resolutions
232,684,995
99.95%
122,785
0.05%
232,807,780
91,481
232,750,414
99.97%
76,149
0.03%
232,826,563
72,698
232,661,325
99.95%
126,643
0.05%
232,787,968
111,293
229,353,500
98.55%
3,367,485
1.45%
232,720,985
178,276
229,388,731
98.57%
3,330,635
1.43%
232,719,366
179,895
161,897,328
69.56%
70,835,575
30.44%
232,732,903
166,358
157,850,290
67.85%
74,801,769
32.15%
232,652,059
247,202
226,566,723
97.36%
6,143,307
2.64%
232,710,030
189,231
165,921,723
96.43%
6,140,802
3.57%
172,062,525
60,836,736
226,482,835
97.34%
6,183,404
2.66%
232,666,239
233,022
232,402,256
99.90%
221,142
0.10%
232,623,398
275,863
232,375,599
99.85%
346,670
0.15%
232,722,269
176,992
229,486,654
98.57%
3,325,396
1.43%
232,812,050
87,211
Special Resolutions
229,280,601
98.48%
3,536,994
1.52%
232,817,595
81,666
229,273,905
98.48%
3,531,040
1.52%
232,804,945
94,316
228,590,516
98.17%
4,249,718
1.83%
232,840,234
59,027
219,935,926
94.48%
12,850,113
5.52%
232,786,039
113,222
* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in issue was 464,324,357 (with 137,340,843 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 464,324,357.
The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com
All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were passed. The majority of resolutions passed with votes in favour in excess of 94%. The votes in favour of Resolution 6 to re-elect Doug McCutcheon and Resolution 7 to re-elect Sven Borho as directors of the Company, were 70% and 68% in favour respectively.
Where 20% or more of votes have been cast against any shareholder resolution, the Company is required by provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code to explain what action it will take to consult shareholders to understand the reasons behind the result.
The Board understands that some shareholders deem Mr McCutcheon to no longer be independent, due to his length of service (12 years) on the Board. Also, that Mr Borho should not be a Director of the Company due to his role as a Managing Partner at OrbiMed Capital LLC, the Company's Portfolio Manager.
As stated in this year's Annual Report, in 2022 the Board asked Mr McCutcheon to extend his term for a period of three to five years by taking on the role of Chair. This was in order to oversee the renewal of the Board, including the retirement and replacement of all but one of the Directors, as well as changing the composition and leadership of all of the Board's Committees. Good progress has been made with regard to the Board's evolution. As such, and as previously stated, Mr McCutcheon will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026. The process for appointing his successor is underway and the Company expects to announce the Company's new Chair-elect in the autumn.
Mr Borho was appointed a Director of the Company in June 2018. The Board believes that the Company continues to benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in investment matters. The Board has also taken steps to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. Regular meetings of the independent Directors only are held, Mr Borho does not sit on any of the Board's Committees and he does not receive a fee for serving as a Director.
The Board has and will continue to engage with shareholders on these and other matters.
In accordance with the UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. All resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
9 July 2025
