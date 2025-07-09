Acquisition enhances Z2Data's ability to help companies identify, assess, and mitigate component-level risks across the global supply chain

Z2Data, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) solutions, today announced the acquisition of AMSYS, a German company with a subsidiary in Romania recognized for its expertise in life cycle management, obsolescence risk mitigation, and compliance data automation.

The acquisition strengthens Z2Data's mission to deliver a unified SCRM platform that empowers organizations to proactively reduce risk across product development, sourcing, and regulatory operations.

Z2Data CEO Mohammad Ahmad said:

"AMSYS has built a strong reputation helping companies manage risk through structured tools and processes. Joining forces expands our presence in Europe and strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that help customers act faster and manage risk more effectively. We are excited about what we will build together and warmly welcome the AMSYS team to the Z2Data family."

Bolstering Risk Intelligence Across the Product Life Cycle

Founded in 2014, AMSYS has built a strong presence in the aerospace, defense, railway and transportation as well as automation, medical and electronics industries by helping organizations manage product life cycle, obsolescence and compliance risk. Its Life Cycle Management (LCM) Client is a widely used solution that delivers life cycle data, risk identification, and advanced workflow-based case management-empowering cross-functional teams to mitigate disruptions before they occur.

The integration of AMSYS's LCM Client application into Z2Data's platform will provide customers with a more complete picture of supply chain risk, including:

Unified, end-to-end risk visibility Z2Data offers a comprehensive single-platform solution-covering part-to-site risk mapping, real-time alerts, sub-tier supplier mapping, and PCN notifications. Integrating the AMSYS LCM Client enriches this ecosystem with lifecycle foresight, enabling deeper product level analysis combined with internal and site-level intelligence.

Superior life cycle management data and analytics at scale Z2Data processes data on more than 1 billion components, 700,000+ suppliers, and 30,000 manufacturing sites, plus real-time event monitoring covering 120+ risk types. AMSYS brings domain expertise to contextualize this data within proactive obsolescence action plans and enhanced individual workflow capabilities.

Powerful compliance and sustainability support Z2Data's offers compliance information and supply chain-wide ESG capabilities-including alerts for RoHS, REACH, Prop 65, UFLPA, and forced labor risks in sub-tier networks. AMSYS's structured workflows and compliance automation integration boosts responsiveness and audit readiness.



AMSYS Co-Founders and Managing Directors Bjoern Bartels and Hans-Georg Dueck jointly said:

"AMSYS has always been dedicated to helping customers navigate the growing complexity of obsolescence risk, supply chain disruptions, and environmental compliance-particularly in highly regulated industries. Joining forces with Z2Data enables us to not only scale our mission significantly, but to embed predictive intelligence and actionable foresight across every layer of the global supply chain ecosystem. Together, we're excited to co-innovate advanced software solutions and targeted professional development programs that strengthen resilience and performance throughout the product life cycles of our existing and new customers."

Advancing the Future of Supply Chain Risk Management

With geopolitical tensions, component shortages, and evolving regulations reshaping global supply chains, the need for end-to-end risk intelligence has never been greater. The combination of Z2Data and AMSYS delivers a best-in-class solution for companies seeking to operate with agility, foresight, and resilience.

This acquisition reinforces Z2Data's position as the most comprehensive SCRM platform for product-driven organizations worldwide.

About Z2Data

Z2Data is an innovative technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in data-driven solutions for global supply chain resilience. Leveraging cutting-edge analytics, machine learning, and a vast network of verified data sources, Z2Data supports engineering, procurement, and compliance teams with actionable intelligence to drive smarter decision-making. The company's holistic approach helps organizations address part shortages, supplier instability, geopolitical exposure, and regulatory compliance at both strategic and operational levels. Z2Data is committed to empowering manufacturers to navigate uncertainty and build stronger, more sustainable supply chain ecosystems.

About AMSYS GmbH

AMSYS GmbH is a trusted German solution provider with a focus on extending the operational lifespan and compliance integrity of complex technical systems. With deep roots in regulated industries, AMSYS brings a systems-engineering mindset to digital obsolescence planning, technical risk documentation, and long-term component strategy. Beyond software, AMSYS fosters professional excellence through international standardization initiatives, industry working groups, and customized capability-building programs for its clients. The company stands for transparency, traceability, and long-term value in life cycle management.

