Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
09.07.2025 18:30 Uhr
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

Date: 9 July 2025

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, on 9 July 2025, the Company purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 at an average price of 823.990 pence per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 40,528,238shares of which 1,784,421 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares in circulation which hold voting rights in the Company is 38,743,817 ordinary shares of £0.25. Each share has one voting right.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1932


