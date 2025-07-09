Dealim Belefic Group (DB Transformer): Daelim Belefic Expands U.S. Inventory of Ready-to-Ship UL-Listed Transformers for Data Centers and Crypto Mining

HOUSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of AI-driven data centers and cryptocurrency mining has created unprecedented demand for UL-listed, high-efficiency transformers. Daelim Belefic Group (DB Transformer) has pre-positioned over 500 pad-mounted transformers stocked across Texas, California, and Florida to meet urgent Bitcoin mining operation needs.

Daelim Belefic Group, rapidly emerging as a leading force in the global medium-and high-voltage transformer industry, has strategically expanded its U.S. inventory with over 500 fully-manufactured pad-mounted transformers optimized for Bitcoin mining and data center applications.

Daelim Belefic Group recently obtained updated UL certification across a wide range of transformer models, making us one of the most comprehensively UL-listed transformer suppliers in the industry.

These units are in-stock and available for immediate shipment from key U.S. locations including Texas, California, and Florida - eliminating production lead times and enabling rapid deployment for crypto mining operations and energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

Transformer capacities ranging from 500 kVA to 3000 kVA, tailored for containerized or modular crypto mining sites

Units are fully stored locally in the U.S. and available for same-day shipment. Our rapid delivery of transformers for Bitcoin mining keeps your rigs hashing and your ROI on track..

Compliant with IEEE and DOE standards, UL evaluated, Certificate of Compliance available, meeting demanding thermal and load cycling requirements.

Available for cryptocurrency mining operations, AI data centers, and industrial-scale hosting providers across North America.

Large-scale orders supported with on-site loading and drop-ship logistics

Standard one-year warranty included, ensuring reliability under sustained heavy loads

About Daelim Belefic Group

Founded in April 2010, DAELIM BELEFIC Group (DB transformer) is rapidly emerging as a leading force in the global transformer industry, specializing in the manufacturing and supply of medium- and high-voltage transformers and power equipment. The company serves a broad range of sectors, including renewable energy, utilities, industrial plants, oil & gas, and digital infrastructure. With factories certified to international standards such as IEEE, IEC, and CSA, Daelim Belefic provides tailored energy solutions across North America, Asia, and Europe.

