BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Investor Presentation



Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Lead Manager, Sam Vecht will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 15 July 2025 at 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 14 July 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/blackrock-latin-american-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.