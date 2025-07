Gold, silver, and platinum stand out this July amid U.S. fiscal concerns, green-tech growth, and undervaluation opportunities. July brings a fresh macroeconomic backdrop-U.S. fiscal strain, a depressed dollar, and mounting green-technology investment are spotlighting gold, silver, and platinum. This month's trio offers a diversified view: gold as a defensive anchor, silver leaning on momentum, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...