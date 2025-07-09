Anzeige
Travis Manion Foundation & The Mission Continues Join Forces to Serve More Veterans and Communities

DOYLESTOWN, PA AND ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / In a strategic step forward for the veteran community, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) and The Mission Continues (TMC) announced they are joining forces - bringing together two leading veteran service organizations with the shared mission of empowering veterans to lead, serve, and strengthen communities nationwide. This strategic acquisition by Travis Manion Foundation will bring The Mission Continues under the umbrella of TMF later this year to deliver lasting impact as one of the largest veteran service organizations in America.

For close to two decades, both TMF and TMC have delivered innovative, community-based programming to support veterans in their post-service journeys and provide opportunities for them to continue their service in communities across the country. The expanded organization will have a presence in nearly 70 communities nationwide providing veterans more connectedness, opportunities to serve in meaningful ways, and proactive mental health and well-being support.

"This is a monumental moment, not just for our organizations, but for the entire veteran community," said Ryan Manion, CEO, Travis Manion Foundation. "Travis Manion Foundation and The Mission Continues were both founded to support a new generation of post 9/11 veterans and have successfully provided tens of thousands of veterans with the training and opportunity to serve their communities, mentor our nation's youth, and to find renewed purpose for themselves. Through this acquisition, we have the opportunity to continue to lead from the front and expand our impact through service, civic engagement and community impact."

"This strategic move is about expanding the impact to veterans while honoring the legacies that brought us here," said La Costa Moore, Interim Chief Executive Officer of The Mission Continues. "As TMC joins Travis Manion Foundation, more veterans will receive support which will further strengthen more communities across the country."

To learn more, visit www.TravisManion.org/TMC.

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.

About The Mission Continues: The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. To learn more, visit www.missioncontinues.org.

Contact Information

Ed Donovan
Senior Director, Marketing & Communications
edward.donovan@travismanion.org
(610) 220-1441

Keith Thomas
Senior Director, Marketing & Communications
kthomas@missioncontinues.org
(765) 543-8533

.

SOURCE: Travis Manion Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/travis-manion-foundation-and-the-mission-continues-join-forces-to-serve-more-1047210

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
