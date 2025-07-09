Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that on Wednesday, July 30 it will issue its second quarter earnings press release and post supplemental earnings information on its website at www.hess.com.

The company will not hold a conference call due to the definitive agreement announced on October 23, 2023 for Hess to be acquired by Chevron, subject to the agreement's closing conditions.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the measurement and interpretation of geological, geophysical and other technical data. Estimates and projections contained in this release are based on the Company's current understanding and assessment based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates and projections due to certain risk factors discussed in the Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709808345/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Jay Wilson

(212) 536-8940

jrwilson@hess.com

Media:

Lorrie Hecker

(212) 536-8250

lhecker@hess.com