PR Newswire
09.07.2025 18:42 Uhr
142 Leser
Shield AI V-BAT Selected by Netherlands Ministry of Defence to Equip Navy and Marine Corps

DEN HELDER, Netherlands, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the deep-tech company building state-of-the-art autonomy software products and defense aircraft, today announced that the Netherlands Ministry of Defence has procured eight V-BAT unmanned aircraft systems to enhance maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations for the Royal Netherlands Navy and Marine Corps.

The V-BAT is the only single-engine ducted-fan vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operationally deployed across multiple regions worldwide.

The deal was publicly announced at the Maritime Uncrewed event hosted by the Royal Netherlands Navy in Den Helder, where officials highlighted the V-BAT acquisition as part of a broader effort to modernize the force. The decision to procure V-BAT reflects a decisive and focused push to field battle-proven, autonomy-enabled systems capable of operating in contested environments and without reliance on GNSS for navigation or mission execution.

"V-BAT's small logistical footprint, ease of use and the possibility to deploy from a wide range of vessels make it well-suited for our operational needs," said a spokesperson for the Netherlands Royal Navy. "We're integrating this system to strengthen our naval ISR capabilities and ensure continued interoperability with NATO forces."

This Navy's decision was informed in part by V-BAT's demonstrated success in Ukraine - where the platform is executing long-range, long-endurance ISR and targeting with complete independence from GNSS. V-BAT also conducted a successful month-long flight trial during NATO's REPMUS 2024 exercise, where V-BAT conducted maritime ISR operations aboard the HNLMS Johan de Witt. That event helped validate the system's shipboard performance and informed the Dutch Ministry's decision-making process.

"V-BAT was built for the types of missions the Dutch Navy and Marine Corps are preparing for-dynamic, distributed, and high-stakes," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President and Co-founder. "It's operational today, proven in the most demanding combat environments, and delivers mission-critical capabilities unmatched by any other system. The Netherlands has a strong reputation for fielding cutting-edge capabilities quickly and effectively, and it's great to see them join a growing list of U.S. allies and partners choosing V-BAT for its flexibility, performance, and mission readiness."

The V-BAT is the only single-engine ducted-fan vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operationally deployed across multiple regions worldwide. Its compact footprint and ability to launch and recover in confined spaces make it ideal for shipborne and austere environments, ensuring flexibility and resilience in complex missions. V-BAT has earned its reputation for reliability, operating with impunity in GPS-denied and comms-contested environments. Its proven performance in regions like Ukraine, the Black Sea, and the Indo-Pacific demonstrates its ability to withstand advanced electronic warfare threats that have grounded many traditional drones.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kyiv (Ukraine), and Melbourne (Australia), Shield AI's technology actively supports U.S. and allied operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact: Lily Hinz; media@shield.ai

V-BAT has earned its reputation for reliability, operating with impunity in GPS-denied and comms-contested environments.

From left: Ryan Tseng, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Shield AI; Vice Adm. René Tas, commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy; Vice Adm. Jan Willem Hartman, Netherlands national armaments director and commander of the Materiel and IT Command (CommIT); and Commodore Frank Lenssen, director of operations, Royal Netherlands Navy. Photo taken at the Maritime Uncrewed event hosted by the Royal Netherlands Navy in Den Helder.

Shield AI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727832/SHIELD_AI_NETHERLANDS_MARITIME.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727833/Shield_ai_v_bat.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727834/Shield_ai_vbat_crew.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2632721/Shield_AI_Lockup___Jet_Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shield-ai-v-bat-selected-by-netherlands-ministry-of-defence-to-equip-navy-and-marine-corps-302501475.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
