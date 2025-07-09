Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 18:54 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FlexXray Expands Global Footprint with European Acquisition and North American Growth Strategy

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexXray, the leader in third-party foreign material inspection, today announced plans to expand internationally as it prepares to finalize the acquisition of a food safety inspection company in France. This strategic acquisition marks FlexXray's first European operation and represents a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, which also includes plans to expand into the Canadian market.

FlexXray Announces International Expansion with First European Acquisition

"Our expansion into international markets marks an important step in FlexXray's growth and evolution," said Ken Forster, Chief Executive Officer of FlexXray. "Our proven inspection process and technology has helped thousands of food and consumer product manufacturers in North America and we're excited to help more producers salvage safe product potentially impacted by foreign material contamination."

Strategically positioned in France, the facility offers optimal transportation accessibility for manufacturers throughout Europe, including major markets in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Northern Europe. FlexXray's market research identified a substantial opportunity, as European producers face foreign material challenges at similar frequencies to their North American counterparts while having limited access to industry-leading inspection and remediation solutions.

Leadership for European Growth

To lead the European expansion, FlexXray has appointed Selma Lazreq as Country Manager for France. Lazreq has held numerous positions across the European food industry, most recently as Country Manager at yfood Labs in France. Lazreq will oversee FlexXray's French operations and spearhead market entry and growth strategies.

Strengthening North American Presence

Simultaneously, FlexXray is actively pursuing growth opportunities in Canada, with site selection underway in the Toronto region. The planned Canadian facility will enable FlexXray to better serve Canadian food producers with enhanced proximity and faster turnaround times.

FlexXray is currently recruiting for key leadership positions in Canada, including a Country Manager and commercial team managers to support the market launch.

Advanced Technology Capabilities

Both the French and Canadian facilities will be equipped with FlexXray's advanced X-ray inspection technologies alongside the company's new CT (computed tomography) capabilities. These advanced technologies enable FlexXray to detect contaminants at significantly smaller sizes than typical in-line systems and help find foreign materials such as dense rubber and plastic more effectively than most traditional X-ray systems.

Serving Enterprise Food Manufacturers at Scale

The international expansion reinforces FlexXray's position as the market leader for external foreign material inspection services. With six U.S. inspection facilities, and a 24-year track record of accurate, reliable inspections for thousands of food manufacturers, FlexXray is well-positioned to support enterprise food manufacturers worldwide.

"Our expansion internationally not only allows us to serve manufacturers based in these new regions, but also enables us to support the global operations of our existing U.S.-based enterprise manufacturers who have production facilities across Europe and Canada," said Kurt Westmoreland, Chief Commercial Officer at FlexXray.

About FlexXray: FlexXray is the leading provider of X-ray inspection services for food and consumer products and has helped thousands of customers to find potential foreign material contamination in on-hold product. Founded in 2001 in Arlington, TX, FlexXray has a presence in 6 locations across the US, and inspects millions of pounds of product each year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727859/FX_2025_PR_EuropeanExpansion_03.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flexxray-expands-global-footprint-with-european-acquisition-and-north-american-growth-strategy-302501485.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.