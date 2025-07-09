Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Odyssey by Kalexius: Odyssey Streamlines Global Entity Management With New Flagship Platform

Navigating Global Entity Management is Becoming Easier Thanks to Flagship, the New Platform From Odyssey by Kalexius

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Global entity management service provider Odyssey by Kalexius is launching its custom-built platform to streamline corporate governance work.

Flagship - Global Entity Management

Flagship - Global Entity Management
Flagship Centralizes All Entity Data in One Place

Nicolas Leroux, Odyssey CEO, explains:

"Flagship is the product of Odyssey's expertise in global entity management and our clients' feedback and requirements.

"When we discuss technology with our clients, they often refer to the lack of a true global footprint in existing entity management platforms. Our clients manage entities across dozens of jurisdictions, each carrying their own regulations, taxonomies and requirements. It's all too easy to hit a wall when trying to manage a new entity in a new jurisdiction - it can be as simple as not understanding the local language!

"The Odyssey team leveraged its in-depth knowledge of jurisdictions across the world to develop comprehensive and up-to-date databases of entity types, D&O roles and share types to streamline our clients' work. In practical terms, it means that corporate secretaries can rely on Odyssey's knowledge, through Flagship, to ensure they keep their entities in good standing at all times.

"That's the Flagship difference - not just another tech tool, but the implementation of our team's expertise and know-how."

Flagship centralizes all entity data in one place, and offers key features including a SharePoint integration to secure a single document repository.

Daniel Kotsides, VP of Legal Technology, adds:

"We developed Flagship by focusing on the core functionalities requested by clients. Their main concern is often about overengineering and too many complex features which are never used.

"We focused on a user-centric experience, with features enabling day-to-day work in a simple and effective way. The first step to achieve that was to sit down with our corporate governance team and ask them what they needed, what they wanted and what they could do without. From there, we were able to design a straightforward, customizable and user-friendly platform.

"Features such as the SharePoint integration and the Microsoft Entra integration will help our clients stay on top of their data and workflows."

The Odyssey team is launching Flagship at the Society for Corporate Governance's National Conference in Colorado Springs, CO.

To find out more about Flagship:

  • Watch: Flagship on YouTube

  • Read: Flagship - Navigating Global Entity Management

  • Visit: Flagship @Odyssey

  • Book: Demo Request

Contact Information

Caroline Leroux
Communications Advisor
caroline.leroux@kalexius.com
+353874735976

Daniel Kotsides
VP, Legal Technology
daniel.kotsides@kalexius.com
1-720-710-1390

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvGfd391Evk

.

SOURCE: Odyssey by Kalexius



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/odyssey-streamlines-global-entity-management-with-new-flagship-p-1047016

