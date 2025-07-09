Testing Finds No Detectable PFAS in FieldTurf Field - Outperforming Even Natural Grass

CALHOUN, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / A recent study looking at PFAS in turf fields installed at two Northern California high schools found they contained no detectable PFAS above State and EPA soil screening levels. At one of the fields, no PFAS were detected at all.

"Our Proof is in the ground" isn't just a tagline-it's a foundational principle at FieldTurf. We show you the numbers behind the words because we believe true impact comes from transparency.

As PFAS remains a topic of public and regulatory concern, FieldTurf commissioned this study, led by environmental consulting firm Gradient, to help organizations and communities navigate the conversation on field options with facts and transparency, not flashy claims that have led experts to question the deceptive tactics of some manufacturers. While others talk about what they plan or can do, FieldTurf is delivering results.

Summary of the study and results

Gradient's study of PFAS compounds used US EPA Method 1633 to evaluate 40 individual PFAS compounds in these fields before and after construction of new FieldTurf fields. One field was originally natural grass, and the other, an older synthetic system with SBR rubber. Both high schools replaced their aged surfaces with new FieldTurf fields, installed using natural infills like cork, sand, and olive pits. Testing results showed one new FieldTurf field with no detectable PFAS compounds, and trace levels at the other new field.

All results (visible at the link below and in the accompanying image) were below EPA and/or US State soil screening limits and/or within normal background ranges.

As part of its ongoing transition in fiber production, FieldTurf is seeing clear outcomes. The testing results highlight the progress made through material innovation and purpose-led design-with no detectable PFAS found in recently extruded fibers and only trace levels present in legacy materials. It's further proof that FieldTurf systems are safe, and the company continues to change the game-not just in performance but in product leadership and sustainable innovation.

A Closer Look at PFAS in Natural Grass Playing Fields

Natural grass is not immune to the presence of PFAS. In fact, a 2024 self-funded white paper by environmental consulting firm Woodard & Curran titled PFAS in Massachusetts Background Soils assessed the background occurrence of PFAS in soil. This study analyzed 100 surface soil samples across undeveloped sites in Massachusetts, finding measurable concentrations of PFAS in 88% of samples-nine PFAS compounds were detected, and over half exceeded the strictest state soil screening levels. This study, and many others, show that atmospheric transport of PFAS has the potential to impact soil, even in remote areas.

The results of this background soil study are consistent with Gradient's high school field study, which found that prior to replacement, the natural grass field at the Northern California high school contained higher PFAS levels than both the existing synthetic turf and the two newly installed replacement systems. This reinforces the finding that natural grass fields may contain higher levels of these PFAS compounds than a FieldTurf system.

Committed to investing in extensive testing & expert consultants

FieldTurf has made significant investments in research, laboratory testing, and third-party consultation to ensure our systems are grounded in science and transparency. This commitment isn't new-it's a foundational part of how we operate and how we've earned our customers' trust over the past 25 years.

In addition to the Gradient study, FieldTurf has conducted extensive lab testing across its key products to identify possible PFAS compounds that could be present as pre-installation ingredients. The accredited third-party lab tested FieldTurf products for more than 70 PFAS compounds, with results showing:

No key products contained detections above U.S. EPA screening levels.

Most PFAS detections were below reporting limits or could be attributed to lab background.

A simulated worst-case exposure test (TOP assay) also had no detections above U.S. EPA screening levels, confirming product integrity.

"We're here to help communities make informed decisions with real data and expert support. For over 25 years, we've invested in doing things the right way, and this study is a powerful validation of that approach," said Darren Gill, Executive Vice President of FieldTurf. "Our holistic approach to Protect People & Planet is stitched into the fabric of how we do business and sits at the heart of our day-to-day decision-making."

Leading solutions delivered by leading builders. FieldTurf is part of Tarkett Sports, a world leader in sports construction and surfacing. Providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing solutions.

