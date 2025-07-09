Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Certidox Adds AI-Powered QR Code Analysis to Free App for Document and Link Authentication

Certidox releases a major update to its free mobile app, adding AI-powered QR code analysis to detect phishing and fraud. The platform lets users instantly verify the origin, status, and authenticity of documents - printed or digital - without storing any data. Built on a patented, open-source encryption architecture, Certidox is available now on App Store and Google Play.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Certidox, the patented document verification platform developed to combat fraud, fake documents, and phishing scams, has just launched a major update to its mobile app, now available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

With this new release, Certidox introduces AI-powered QR code analysis, enabling users to instantly detect whether a QR code redirects to a legitimate source ora potentially harmful link - before clicking.

In an age where forged diplomas, fake press releases, phishing attacks, and counterfeit invoices are just one scan away, Certidox offers a real-time, privacy-preserving, and serverless solution.

The Certidox app verifies not only the authenticity, origin, and status of a document, but now also flags suspicious QR codes that could lead to scams or data breaches.

"QR codes are everywhere -and they're being weaponized. Scanning them without context is a growing cybersecurity blind spot. Certidox solves that," says Rémy Eisenstein, founder of Certidox and head of SYMEX ECONOMICS SA.

How Certidox Works

  • If the scanned QR code was issued via Certidox, the app displays the official source, the current statusof the document (active, revoked, or expired), and proof of authenticity.

  • If the QR code is from an unknown source, Certidox uses AI to analyze the URL, identify the domain, and alert the user in case of phishing, redirect fraud, or malicious behavior.

Built on a patented end-to-end encryption architecture, Certidox never stores any document or encryption key in plain text. All verifications happen instantly on the user's device - with no third-party trust, no cloud decryption, and no data collection.

Certidox is already being adopted across higher education, finance, and legal sectors as a reliable solution for verifying diplomas, proxies, certificates, press communications, and other sensitive documents.

A Safer Future, in a Single Tap

"With Certidox, users don't just scan. They verify. They decide," adds Eisenstein. "It's fast, open source, secure - and you stay in control at all times."

Certidox is available today for free, with no registration required.

  • App Store (Apple): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/certidox/id1441627220

  • Google Play(Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tokeneconomics.android.certidox

Book a free demo: https://calendly.com/certidox

Press Contact

Remy A. EISENSTEIN -remy@certidox.com
+1 (630) 895-4089
https://certidox.com

SOURCE: Certidox



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/certidox-adds-ai-powered-qr-code-analysis-to-free-app-for-documen-1047281

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
