BCC Research LLC: BCC Research Releases 2024 Protein Synthesis Research Review

"Driving Innovation and Sustainability: The Vital Role of Protein Synthesis in Modern Biotechnology and Its Impact on Chronic Disease Treatment, Technological Advances, and Market Growth"

BOSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC Research announces the release of its "2024 Protein Synthesis Research Review," which provides comprehensive insights into the rapidly growing protein synthesis market. This review highlights market trends, growth projections, and the companies driving advances in the field.

Key Highlights:

• Commercial Amino Acids Market: The market is projected to grow from $31.8 billion in 2024 to $42.8 billion by the end of 2029. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 6.1%.





Recombinant Proteins Market: The market is projected to grow from $141.8 billion in 2024 to $203.6 billion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 7.5%.





PEGylated Proteins Market: The market is projected to grow from $10.2 billion in 2023 to $15.9 billion by the end of 2028. CAGR: 9.4%.



Research Coverage and Insights:

Protein Synthesis Overview: Protein synthesis is essential for all living organisms, enabling cells to produce the proteins necessary for survival and function. Key components include DNA, RNA, ribosomes, and amino acids.



Market Drivers: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for protein therapeutics are driving the market's growth. Advances in cell-free systems and improved expression vectors enhance efficiency and productivity.



Technological Developments: Innovations in cell-free systems, high-throughput technologies, and personalized medicine are key technological advances. However, high production costs and the complexity of protein synthesis techniques pose challenges.



Key Players: Major companies in the protein therapeutics market include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Genentech USA Inc. and Eli Lilly. Companies focusing on protein synthesis R&D include GenScript ProBio, Aldevron, Creative Biogene, and Tierra Biosciences Inc.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Research Review of Protein-Synthesis exemplifies the type of quantitative market data, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has provided since 1971. This review includes highlights from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

BIO007N Commercial Amino Acids.

BIO254A Global Recombinant Proteins Market.

BIO220B Oligonucleotides: Global Markets.

BIO253A PEGylated Proteins Market.

BIO252A Peptide Synthesis: Global Markets.

This Research Review offers a streamlined summary of insights from multiple BCC Research reports. Readers can refer to the cited full studies for more detailed exploration of each market.

