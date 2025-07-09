Anzeige
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
09.07.2025 19:58 Uhr
ORGANOX LIMITED: OrganOx Honoured as Winner of the 2025 MacRobert Award for UK Engineering Innovation

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MADISON, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx Ltd., a leading organ medical technology company, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious 2025 MacRobert Award by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The award, now in its 56th year, is the United Kingdom's longest running and most prestigious prize for UK engineering innovation. It honours technical ingenuity paired with clear societal impact and evidence of commercial success.

"Winning the MacRobert Award is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication of our entire team," said Professor Constantin Coussios, OrganOx Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at OrganOx. "Our motivation has always been to transform transplantation through engineering innovation-and this recognition affirms the real-world impact of our technology on patients' lives around the globe."

OrganOx, a 2008 spin-out from the University of Oxford, was established to advance pioneering technology capable of maintaining organs in a functional state outside the body. The OrganOx metra, a normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform technology, has been proven to reduce organ discard rates, shorten transplant waitlists, and improve the lives of patients and healthcare teams around the globe1. Applied today commercially to livers and investigationally to kidneys, OrganOx technology makes it possible to preserve organs for extended periods of time and test them objectively before deciding whether to transplant them. The technology also holds the potential to even use a second human or pig organ outside the body to enable the patient's own liver to recover from injury and thus avoid a transplant altogether.

OrganOx extends its warmest congratulations to the other 2025 MacRobert Award finalists who each represent the very best of UK engineering innovation-pushing boundaries in information technology and communications. Their groundbreaking work is not only technically remarkable but also holds immense potential for global impact.

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008, dedicated to developing technologies to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure. The OrganOx metra® is a normothermic machine perfusion.

OrganOx Media:

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

emma@healthandcommerce.com

1 Wehrle, C. J., Hong, H., Gross, A., et al.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
