Robin Hodgkins and Steve Stone, Esq. to speak at Panmure Liberum Webinar July 15th

Robin Hodgkins, President of Castine Consulting, LLC, will be a featured speaker at an upcoming Panmure Liberum webinar focused on the evolving UK landscape for Commission Sharing Arrangements (CSAs) and the UK's new research payment optionality.

Joining Mr. Hodgkins will be Steve Stone Esq., a leading securities attorney and partner at Morgan Lewis. The session will be hosted by Alex Cardell, Managing Director and Head of Client Relations at Panmure Liberum, one of the UK's premier investment banks.

The webinar will explore how UK asset managers are adapting to recent regulatory developments, particularly the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) updated policy statements-PS24/9 (2024), PS25/4 (2025), and related guidance on COBS 18.1. These updates reintroduce commission sharing as a viable method for funding investment research, offering a flexible alternative to the complex MiFID II framework introduced in 2018.

"This webinar is designed to ensure asset managers are fully informed about the latest UK policies and understand the strategic benefits of CSAs and payment optionality," said Robin Hodgkins, President of Castine. "The FCA's recent guidance provides a much-needed path forward, enabling client commissions to be used for research payments while encouraging broader access to high-quality research."

Panmure Liberum is hosting the event as part of its broader initiative to educate clients and the UK asset management community on the advantages of CSAs and the new regulatory flexibility.

Open to Institutional Investors. To attend, please email: InvestorRelations@panmureliberum.com

About Castine

Castine LLC is a global leader in commission management solutions, with over 30 years of experience supporting soft dollar, CSA, MiFID II, and now the UK's new payment optionality programs. Castine serves more than 500 asset managers and brokers worldwide through its flagship C3 Suite, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Argentina, and the United States.

Learn more at: https://CastineLLC.com/Solutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709848384/en/

Contacts:

Robin Hodgkins

President, Castine LLC

rh@CastineLLC.com