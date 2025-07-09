Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 21:26 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goose Creek Candle Company: Step Into the Smurfs' World With Goose Creek's New Candle Collection

Eight enchanting fragrances inspired by the iconic characters and cozy forest village.

LIBERTY, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Goose Creek is thrilled to unveil its newest collaboration with The Smurfs, the timeless animated franchise that has enchanted generations with its whimsy, charm, and heartwarming stories. This all-new candle collection captures the magic of the Smurf Village through an imaginative lineup of fragrances designed to spark nostalgia and bring smiles to every home.

Smurfs x Goose Creek Candle

Smurfs x Goose Creek Candle

Each 3-Wick candle is a tribute to the playful spirit of the Smurfs, blending joyful scent profiles with the cozy, enchanted vibes of their forest home. From sweet berry-filled delights to fresh, rain-kissed mornings, this collection invites fans to experience the Smurf universe in a whole new way, through scent.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the inspiration behind the collaboration:

"We wanted this collection to feel like stepping into the Smurfs' world, full of charm, nature, and lighthearted fun. Each fragrance is crafted to reflect the personality and magic of this beloved franchise, giving fans a new way to connect with their favorite blue characters."

The Smurfs x Goose Creek candle collection includes eight new 3-Wick Candles:
• A Smurfy New Treat - Vanilla Ice Cream, Sugar Cone & Crystallized Sugar
• Rain Rain Smurf Away - Cool Rain Drops, Water Puddles & Fresh Air
• Smurf for your Lives! - Green Meadows, Sunny Citrus & Woodland Foliage
• Smurfberry Pie - Wild Smurfberries, Juicy Blueberry & Warm Crust
• Smurfette's Garden - Pink Wisteria, Wild Blooms & Garden Greenery
• Smurfin' on Sunshine - Juicy Ripe Pineapple, Toasted Coconut & Vanilla Cream
• Smurftastic - Sweet Blueberry, Vanilla Cream & Sugar Crystals
• The Beach Fixes Everything - Tropical Banana, Coconut Sunscreen & Golden Sands

Whether you're reminiscing about Saturday morning cartoons or introducing a new generation to the world of the Smurfs, this collection offers a whimsical escape with every candle.

As with all Goose Creek candles, fans can expect clean-burning performance, richly layered fragrance, and a joyful sensory experience that fills any space with warmth and nostalgia.

The Smurfs x Goose Creek collection is available now, exclusively at www.goosecreekcandle.com. Stay connected with Goose Creek and The Smurfs on social media for launch news, behind-the-scenes content, and Smurfy surprises!

Contact Information

Leann Meece
Public Relations
support@goosecreekinc.com
8007751388

.

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/step-into-the-smurfs-world-with-goose-creeks-new-candle-collection-1047383

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
