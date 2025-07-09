Catalyst Capital Markets LLC: Catalyst Capital Markets is a Proud Sponsor of the Advanced Wound Care Summit

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Catalyst Capital Markets, LLC, a leading lower-middle market equity and debt capital markets advisory firm is a proud founding sponsor of the Investment Forum at the Advanced Wound Care Summit, taking place July 15-17 at the Courtyard Boston Downtown. The Investment Forum will take place on Tuesday, July 15th and will connect pioneering wound care companies with leading investors to fuel the next generation of breakthroughs.

Catalyst's Kris Tomasulo, a Managing Director with 25+ years of buy-and-sell side institutional healthcare experience, will be a featured panelist on the investment panel moderated by Ross Osborn, a publishing research analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, along with key opinion leaders from the Wound Care space.

The Advanced Wound Care Summit, taking place July 15-17, will bring together global leaders in wound care innovation, clinical research, and advanced therapeutics to address unmet needs in chronic wound management. With a focus on accelerating product development and enhancing patient outcomes, the summit will feature keynote presentations, interactive panels, and strategic networking opportunities.

About Catalyst Capital Markets

Catalyst Capital Markets specializes in capital markets advisory and transaction management. Founded by a team of seasoned senior executives with more than 175 years of global, senior experience, we leverage our collective expertise into driving highly differentiated value and outcomes for our clients.

Collectively, our team has advised or executed on more than 1,000 debt and equity transactions totaling more than $500bn of proceeds over the past 40 years across every vertical.

About the Advanced Wound Care Summit

The event is organized by Kisaco Research, a global leader in industry-specific events that connect business leaders and innovators to accelerate progress and commercialization across healthcare, biotech, and life sciences.

To learn more about our team and platforms, please visit www.catalystcapmkts.com

Contact:

Brett Maas, Chief Executive Officer

Hayden IR, a Catalyst Strategic Holdings Partner

(646) 536-7331

info@catalystcapmkts.com

