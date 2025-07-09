Trane Technologies Recognized as a Leading Employer in the U.S. and India by Great Place to Work

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for its dedication to fostering an empowering and uplifting workplace culture by Great Place To Work®. The company recently achieved Great Place To Work® Certification in the United States for the fifth consecutive year and secured a spot on India's Best Companies To Work For list for the second consecutive year.

"Delivering on our purpose-driven strategy starts with our people and inclusive culture," said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. "Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® in the United States and India is a testament to the passion and commitment of our global team members. The more we prioritize and invest in their growth and development, the better we're able to fuel our innovation, strengthen our culture and drive our overall growth as a company."

To ensure our employees thrive, Trane Technologies offers comprehensive benefits to address the physical, social, emotional, and financial well-being needs of team members, their partners and dependent children, ensuring inclusive coverage that reflects the company's culture. Trane Technologies also provides team members comprehensive learning and development solutions designed to further support career growth, including its tuition advancement program and Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) for aspiring technicians.

Trane Technologies is consistently recognized as a top employer globally with recent awards including being named to the Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 13th consecutive year and was ranked 6th overall in the 2025 JUST 100. The company was also named to Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the second consecutive year.

Trane Technologies is looking for passionate, pioneering people connected by a bold purpose. Visit our careers page to learn more.

# # #

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-technologies-recognized-as-a-leading-employer-in-the-u.s.-and-in-1047412