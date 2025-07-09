Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 22:36 Uhr
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP: LAUNCH OF CONSENT SOLICITATION IN RELATION TO NOTES ISSUED BY EMIS FINANCE B.V. ANNOUNCED BY CLEARY GOTTLIEB

SERIES LPN-26 U.S.$50,000,000 8.75 PER CENT. LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES DUE 7 NOVEMBER 2022 (ISIN: XS1907535576)

SERIES LPN-31 U.S.$50,000,000 9.50 PER CENT. LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES DUE 15 OCTOBER 2024 (ISIN: XS222841175)

EACH ISSUED BY EMIS FINANCE B.V. FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF FINANCING A LOAN TO ABH UKRAINE LIMITED

(TOGETHER, THE "NOTES")

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of certain noteholders, a consent solicitation has been launched on 9 July 2025 to consider proposals to:

  1. remove BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited as Trustee;
  2. remove The Bank of New York Mellon as Principal Paying Agent;
  3. appoint GLAS Trustees Limited as new Trustee; and
  4. appoint GLAS Trust Company LLC as new Principal Paying Agent, in relation to each series of the Notes.

Holders of the Notes are invited to go to https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/emis-finance-b-v/ and register to obtain a copy of the memorandum setting out full details of the consent solicitation.

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Notes documents, unless specified otherwise.

Further details may be obtained from the solicitation, information and tabulation agent:

GLAS Specialist Services Limited
55 Ludgate Hill, Level 1, West, London, England, EC4M 7JW
Email: lm@glas.agency
Phone: +44 (0)20 3597 2940
Consent solicitation website: https://glas.agency/investor_reporting/emis-finance-b-v/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-consent-solicitation-in-relation-to-notes-issued-by-emis-finance-bv-announced-by-cleary-gottlieb-302501664.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
