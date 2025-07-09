Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - In a bold move signaling the future of digital finance, HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) has executed a Letter of Intent to merge with Liquid Mercury, a leader in crypto trading and tokenization technology. The combined company will trade in the OTCIQ Market under the ticker symbol KICK. Liquid Mercury is the leader in next generation crypto trading and tokenization software infrastructure and it's products are currently used by several of the large crypto exchanges as well as many large institutional trading firms.

Brings Next-Gen Trading to the Public Market

Liquid Mercury is no newcomer to the digital asset space. Its trading infrastructure powers some of the largest crypto exchanges and institutional trading desks around the globe. Now, by merging with HPN Holdings, the company is primed to bring its innovative tech and vision to the public markets.

"This is a transformational opportunity," said Tony Saliba, CEO of Liquid Mercury. "We've built cutting-edge platform used by elite institutions, hedge funds, and crypto exchanges. With HPN, we're unlocking the capital and structure needed to scale globally and seize the momentum behind real-world asset tokenization. Liquid Mercury has a world-class roster of clients, including major financial institutions, hedge funds, and crypto exchanges. In addition, Liquid Mercury brings its portfolio of Liquid Mercury Lab Companies, which are client companies in diversified real-world asset verticals. We have delivered impressive results for them."

First Mover in a Trillion-Dollar Market

The merger comes at a time of explosive growth in digital asset adoption accelerated by the recent passage of the Genius Act, which provides a regulatory framework for stablecoins and asset tokenization. Liquid Mercury is positioned at the forefront.

"Liquid Mercury has the best tech stack in the market, period," added Doug Stukel, CEO of HPN Holdings. "From real estate to structured settlements, the demand to tokenize real-world assets is exploding. With this merger, we're capturing the leading edge of that trend and delivering a solution that institutional and retail players alike can trust." Liquid Mercury has an impressive roster of clients and we are seeing the growing demand for the tokenization of real-world assets in many sectors including financial institutions, real estate, student loan, structured settlements and many other markets. The tokenization of real-world assets has tremendous value enabling companies not only to have all records digitized in one place but also enables companies to realize gains from the increase in the assets as well as creating additional revenue in maintaining marketplaces where their tokenized real-world assets can trade," added Stukel.

A Growth Engine for the Digital Economy

The merger not only positions Liquid Mercury for aggressive expansion but also brings its broader ecosystem including a portfolio of specialized Lab Companies into the spotlight. These client-partner ventures span finance, trading, and tokenized asset marketplaces, each contributing to the company's long-term roadmap.

About Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury builds premier infrastructure software for digital asset trading, tokenization, and exchange operations. Its product suite includes enterprise-grade OMS/EMS platforms, matching engines, compliance modules, and advanced analytics.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

# # #

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258292

SOURCE: HPN Holdings, Inc.