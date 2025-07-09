UniDoc Health Corp. to Participate in Ukraine Recovery Conference

UniDoc showcases its ongoing humanitarian and healthcare innovation efforts at international event in Rome, Italy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) is pleased to announce that it was invited to participate in and will attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), jointly hosted by Italy and Ukraine, scheduled for July 10-11, 2025, in Rome, Italy. The conference follows a series of international high-level events aimed at mobilizing global support for Ukraine's reconstruction, modernization, and reform.

Key Features:

UniDoc attending Ukraine Recovery Conference ("URC2025") in Rome, July 10-11, 2025.

Opportunity to highlight successful deployment and impact of AI-powered* H3 Health Cubes in Ukraine.

Conference provides platform for potential collaboration and investment opportunities supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We are honored to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and to further support global efforts aimed at the recovery and modernization of Ukraine," said Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. "Our recent deployment in Ukraine exemplify our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and resilience through innovative eHealth solutions. We invite conference attendees interested in learning more or exploring collaborative opportunities to reach out directly."

UniDoc's presence at URC2025 highlights the Company's ongoing commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions during critical times, exemplified by its recent deployment of AI-powered H3 Health Cubes to Ukraine, where they continue to enhance frontline healthcare capabilities.

The URC2025 will gather political leaders, international financial institutions, private sector representatives, and civil society members to address the urgent recovery and investment needs of Ukraine. Key themes include private sector involvement, human capital development, regional initiatives, and reforms aligned with Ukraine's European Union accession goals. The conference is being held at Roma Convention Center La Nuvola. Additional information about the conference can be accessed at www.urc-international.com.

UniDoc's participation offers an important opportunity to showcase its contributions to healthcare innovation and international humanitarian efforts, including the shipment of the first AI-equipped* H3 Health Cube at Yasinia Regional Hospital in Ukraine.

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with UniDoc representatives during URC2025 are encouraged to contact the company via email at info@unidoctor.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

* AI refers to advanced artificial intelligence - the ability of the software to provide recommendations personalized to an individual's needs. UniDoc's NEIL Connect allows for the integration of advanced AI, through partnered software abilities, including AI used for patient intake/triage and AI used for patient monitoring.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries media@unidoctor.com

