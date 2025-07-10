Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: 903615 | ISIN: US9111631035 | Ticker-Symbol: UN3
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 16:26
18,960 Euro
-1,76 % -0,340
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,42019,90009.07.
19,46019,86509.07.
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 02:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pomerantz LLP: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. - UNFI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. ("United Natural" or the "Company") (NYSE:UNFI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether United Natural and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 9, 2025, United Natural disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that, after it "became aware of unauthorized activity on certain of its Information Technology (IT) systems," it "promptly activated its incident response plan and implemented containment measures, including proactively taking certain systems offline, which has temporarily impacted the Company's ability to fulfill and distribute customer orders."

On this news, United Natural's stock price fell $4.56 per share, or 10.18%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $23.30 per share on June 10, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-1046891

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
