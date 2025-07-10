Anzeige
10.07.2025 02:18 Uhr
Equity Union Real Estate Continues Expansion With New Branch in West Los Angeles

The #1 Brokerage in the City of Los Angeles Grows Westside Operations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has acquired 6,200 square feet of office space at 11766 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 100, in the Landmark II, an 18-story Class A office tower that also houses multiple international consulates. The building just recently completed a multimillion-dollar lobby/amenity overhaul.

Equity Union Westside

Equity Union Westside
11766 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 100, Los Angeles, California

Equity Union Westside's new ground-floor location will expand the brokerage's growing footprint in the luxury real estate market and will be led by branch manager Goli Vahdani. This office will service the West Los Angeles area, including Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, Bel Air and Culver City. Floor plans unveiled include 15 private offices and16 spacious cubicles, with additional shared desk space tailored for agents on the move to utilize. The brokerage plans to continue its expansion in the region with additional offices to be announced at a later date.

"At Equity Union, our agents are our clients and we've always grown where the agents have asked us to expand. I'm excited that after having great market share in all of Los Angeles, we are ready to dive deeper into the Westside region with the first of many new opportunities to grow," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union Real Estate. By providing white glove customer service, a full-service marketing team, the latest in technology and high-level coaching and development, all while agents enjoy a capping commissions model, Equity Union has been expanding where most of the industry has seen other agencies reducing their footprint locally here in Los Angeles.

As one of California's largest privately held real estate brokerages, Equity Union has over 900 agents companywide and sales volume exceeding $3 billion annually. The company, based in Sherman Oaks, is recognized by RealTrends as one of the nation's fastest-growing independent brokerages by sides and volume with 122% transaction growth year-over-year and as the #1 brokerage in both units and volume in the city of Los Angeles.

Contact Information

Dan Stueve
Vice President, General Manager
dan@equityunion.com
(310) 595-5875

.

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/equity-union-real-estate-continues-expansion-with-new-branch-in-west-los-angeles-1047518

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
