Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 04:12 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smartee Denti-Technology: Global Orthodontists Gather in Europe to Explore Smartee's Breakthrough in Mandibular Repositioning

Orthodontists Gather in Brussels and Rome to Explore Advances in Malocclusion Treatment with GS Technology

ROME, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee hosted two European academic symposia on GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology, drawing orthodontists from over 10 countries to Brussels and Rome. These events marked a pivotal milestone in Smartee's mission to advance orthodontic excellence through cross-continental clinical exchange.

Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology Seminar Speaker Prof. Gang Shen

Held in the heart of Europe, the Brussels symposium presented an in-depth program that covered the core principles and clinical applications of Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology. Attendees engaged in immersive GS theory workshops, hands-on practice, and complex case reviews, equipping clinicians with practical strategies for treating severe malocclusions.

During the symposium, Prof. Gang Shen offered an in-depth clinical framework for managing adult cases of "three-depth malocclusion"-a pattern characterized by mandibular retrusion, facial convexity, increased overjet, deep overbite, a pronounced Curve of Spee, and Class II molar relationship.

Recognizing that surgical repositioning or maxillary extractions are often undesired by adult patients, Prof. Shen proposed a non-invasive, staged treatment approach. In the initial phase, aligners equipped with vertical bite blocks are combined with the S8-SGTB appliance to guide anterior mandibular repositioning. Then perform simultaneous incisor intrusion and molar extrusion. This protocal not only advances the mandible but also facilitates remodeling in the condylar region through adaptive bone deposition posterior to the joint.

This strategy enables clinicians to improve facial profile, optimize dental function, and minimize invasive interventions, redefining how clear aligners can serve complex skeletal malocclusion cases.

The Rome symposium continued this momentum, reinforcing Smartee's commitment to elevating global orthodontic standards. Both events facilitated robust dialogue between European clinicians and Smartee's scientific leadership, highlighting the appliance's clinical efficacy in treating Class II malocclusions and jaw discrepancies.

Orthodontists from over ten countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Lebanon, attended the events, underscoring the growing international interest on GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology.

Dr. Camilla Molinari, orthodontic specialist, shared her thoughts, "These sessions revealed groundbreaking applications of GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology for complex malocclusions. Prof. Gang Shen's insights and the compelling case data shared will meaningfully enhance our approach to Class II cases. I believe this will be transformative for clinical practice."

Dr. Versace Piero added, "Smartee's GS course delivered exceptional clarity and innovation. The methodology provides tangible clinical value, and I anticipate integrating it into my practice. This technology represents the future of precision-driven orthodontics."

These symposia represent Smartee's transition from aligner exporter to global technology innovator, with GS Mandibular Repositioning emerging as a pioneering framework for complex cases. By exporting validated scientific protocols alongside its aligner systems, Smartee enables clinicians worldwide to achieve consistent, physiologically sound outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727593/Smartee_GS_Mandibular_Repositioning_Technology_Seminar_Speaker_Prof_Gang_Shen.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthodontists-gather-in-europe-to-explore-smartees-breakthrough-in-mandibular-repositioning-302501872.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.