Smartee Denti-Technology: Global Orthodontists Gather in Europe to Explore Smartee's Breakthrough in Mandibular Repositioning

Orthodontists Gather in Brussels and Rome to Explore Advances in Malocclusion Treatment with GS Technology

ROME, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee hosted two European academic symposia on GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology, drawing orthodontists from over 10 countries to Brussels and Rome. These events marked a pivotal milestone in Smartee's mission to advance orthodontic excellence through cross-continental clinical exchange.

Held in the heart of Europe, the Brussels symposium presented an in-depth program that covered the core principles and clinical applications of Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology. Attendees engaged in immersive GS theory workshops, hands-on practice, and complex case reviews, equipping clinicians with practical strategies for treating severe malocclusions.

During the symposium, Prof. Gang Shen offered an in-depth clinical framework for managing adult cases of "three-depth malocclusion"-a pattern characterized by mandibular retrusion, facial convexity, increased overjet, deep overbite, a pronounced Curve of Spee, and Class II molar relationship.

Recognizing that surgical repositioning or maxillary extractions are often undesired by adult patients, Prof. Shen proposed a non-invasive, staged treatment approach. In the initial phase, aligners equipped with vertical bite blocks are combined with the S8-SGTB appliance to guide anterior mandibular repositioning. Then perform simultaneous incisor intrusion and molar extrusion. This protocal not only advances the mandible but also facilitates remodeling in the condylar region through adaptive bone deposition posterior to the joint.

This strategy enables clinicians to improve facial profile, optimize dental function, and minimize invasive interventions, redefining how clear aligners can serve complex skeletal malocclusion cases.

The Rome symposium continued this momentum, reinforcing Smartee's commitment to elevating global orthodontic standards. Both events facilitated robust dialogue between European clinicians and Smartee's scientific leadership, highlighting the appliance's clinical efficacy in treating Class II malocclusions and jaw discrepancies.

Orthodontists from over ten countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Lebanon, attended the events, underscoring the growing international interest on GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology.

Dr. Camilla Molinari, orthodontic specialist, shared her thoughts, "These sessions revealed groundbreaking applications of GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology for complex malocclusions. Prof. Gang Shen's insights and the compelling case data shared will meaningfully enhance our approach to Class II cases. I believe this will be transformative for clinical practice."

Dr. Versace Piero added, "Smartee's GS course delivered exceptional clarity and innovation. The methodology provides tangible clinical value, and I anticipate integrating it into my practice. This technology represents the future of precision-driven orthodontics."

These symposia represent Smartee's transition from aligner exporter to global technology innovator, with GS Mandibular Repositioning emerging as a pioneering framework for complex cases. By exporting validated scientific protocols alongside its aligner systems, Smartee enables clinicians worldwide to achieve consistent, physiologically sound outcomes.

