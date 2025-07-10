Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Folks, the Canada-based tech company known for providing HR solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, is taking a significant move forward. By adding a full-featured payroll module, Folks now offers a truly all-in-one HR solution. This launch also introduces a fresh visual identity and an entirely redesigned user experience.

Photo Courtesy of: Folks

Already being rolled out with early clients, the new payroll software will be available to all businesses starting this fall. Built to comply with all Canadian provinces' standards, the system ensures smooth, compliant payroll management that's fully connected to the rest of HR operations. From onboarding and absence tracking to issuing tax slips, everything now happens in one place.

"I'm extremely proud to unveil the incredible work our team has accomplished over the past few months to deliver a truly all-in-one HR software for local businesses. Throughout 2025, I've been talking internally about the 'Renaissance of Folks,'" commented Jimmy Plante, CEO and partner at Folks. "Today, we finally get to show it to our clients-and demonstrate to the market that Folks is a key player helping SMEs boost productivity and streamline day-to-day management."

SMEs already using Folks are seeing real results. Companies save over 800 hours per year on administrative HR tasks like hiring, onboarding, time-off management, and performance evaluations.

Employees also benefit from a mobile app that makes it easy to request time off, update information, access documents, and check pay stubs in just a few steps.

Beyond productivity, improved HR data visibility leads to an average 5-15 percent reduction in turnover rates, translating into remarkable savings on recruitment, training, and offboarding. With payroll now part of the platform, SMEs can expect to save several hours per week just on compensation management.

After months of development and collaboration with the HR community, Folks' revamped platform offers a smoother, faster user experience. Key enhancements were made to make everyday life easier for SMEs, including:

A new employee file: clearer, more complete, and more human.

Improved document management: easier access, sorting, and sharing

SSO (Single Sign-On): for faster, more secure logins

Revamped mobile app: HR in your pocket for both employees and managers

More updates are planned this year, all aimed at helping HR teams work more efficiently and stay focused on what matters.

Folks has introduced a new brand identity that reflects its evolution and focus on practical, human-centered HR solutions. Featuring updated visuals and a more streamlined platform, the changes are designed to support the day-to-day needs of HR teams and simplify essential operations.

About Folks

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canada-based tech company dedicated to creating HR management solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. From recruitment and onboarding to employee record management, time-off requests, performance evaluations, and payroll, Folks' solutions centralize every aspect of HR management.

