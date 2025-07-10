Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 05:54 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SteriLance Medical: Cap-Free, Hidden-Needle Onestep Lancing Pen Debuts in Spain--First Step of SteriLance's European Roll-out

MADRID, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriLance Medical, a global leader in personal blood-sampling solutions, today launches its breakthrough Onestep Lancing Device and companion SoftSense Lancets in Spain, marking the company's entry into Europe.


Onestep is the world's first cap-free, four-step lancing pen that keeps the needle hidden from start to finish and drives it with patent-protected Total Path Control (TPC) vertical-drive technology, delivering virtually painless sampling while halving preparatory motions. The devices are now available in Spain through select pharmacy outlets and partner e-commerce stores, with wider European roll-out to follow.

What makes Onestep different

  • Single-step needle loading & removal - insert a SoftSense lancet and simply twist off its protective cap; no pen-cap removal is ever required.
  • Four-step workflow - insert, twist, press, eject - around 70 % fewer actions than conventional pens.
  • TPC vertical drive guides the needle in a straight path, reducing vibration and tissue trauma for an almost painless finger-stick.
  • Needle concealed throughout, easing needle anxiety and lowering accidental-injury risk.

In a recent evaluation with 30 frequent testers, 92 % reported "little or no pain," while 87 % felt safer because they never saw the needle.

Market context

Spain is home to an estimated 5.1 million adults with diabetes, one of the highest prevalence rates in Europe. Low-pain, easy-to-use devices such as Onestep can help improve adherence to daily self-monitoring, a cornerstone of effective diabetes management.

Availability

Onestep and SoftSense are now on sale in Spain via select brick-and-mortar pharmacies and partner e-commerce sites. Broader retail and pharmacy distribution across additional EU markets will commence in the coming months.

Compliance & resources

Onestep and SoftSense are CE-MDR and ISO 13485 certified and engineered for frequent, home-based capillary sampling.
For more information about Onestep and to explore its features, visit:
https://en.sterilance.com/innovative_products/onestep-lancing-device.
For media or distribution enquiries, please contact: smu@sterilance.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728413/image_5020157_8534348.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cap-free-hidden-needle-onestep-lancing-pen-debuts-in-spainfirst-step-of-sterilances-european-roll-out-302502067.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.